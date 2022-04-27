“Attempt To Create…”: BJP’s Response On Ex-Bureaucrats’ Letter To PM

Former bureaucrats instructed PM Narendra Modi they consider constitutional morality is at stake.

New Delhi:

The BJP on Wednesday stated the ex-civil servants’ letter that urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finish the “politics of hate” within the nation was written to unfold misinformation and create an environment of mistrust within the nation.

Over 100 former bureaucrats had on Tuesday written to PM Modi expressing concern over a “frenzy of hate filled destruction” within the nation.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated the group by no means wrote about vital points, or welfare measures of the PM Modi authorities similar to free ration to poor, opening of Jan Dhan accounts, and free precautionary vaccines for COVID.

Mr Patra stated the PM Modi-led dispensation is working with constructive governance, whereas this group desires to unfold negativity.

“There is a specific agenda behind this letter to spread misinformation and create distrust in the country,” Mr Patra instructed reporters on the occasion headquarters.

In their open letter to PM Modi, the previous bureaucrats had alleged that the BJP-ruled governments had been “assiduously” practising a “politics of hate”.

They stated that they’re witnessing a frenzy of hate-filled destruction within the nation “where at the sacrificial altar are not just Muslims and members of the other minority communities but the Constitution itself”.

Former Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, ex-foreign secretary Sujatha Singh, former house secretary G Okay Pillai, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s principal secretary T Okay A Nair are among the many 108 signatories to the letter.