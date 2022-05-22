Attorney: Texas Teen Sex Trafficked from Dallas Mavericks Found in OKC

Surveillance footage allegedly displayed a person exiting the sector with the lady, KDFW mentioned.

Fortenberry mentioned an individual – who the basketball group and enviornment perceive to be a faux ticket vendor – is believed to have bought a false ticket to the person who allegedly lured the teenager after making contact together with her in part of the sector his ticket didn’t grant him entry to.

The household reached out to the Dallas Police Department (DPD) time and time once more within the following days for assist in discovering the 15-year-old, however Fortenberry mentioned the division failed to start out an investigation.

Per Fox News:

The DPD advised Fox News Digital that an officer on the April 8 Mavericks sport was notified of the 15-year-old’s disappearance and searched the occasion and placement that evening. Beyond that, the division pointed to Texas Family Code (51.03 b. 3), which “dictates that missing juveniles are investigated as runaways unless there are circumstances which appear as involuntary such as a kidnapping or abduction.” “Those cases per code are to be filed where the juvenile resides,” the division mentioned. “A report was generated by Dallas Police and Dallas Police assisted the North Richland Hills Police Department (lead agency as that was where the teen resided) and a bulletin about the missing teen was created and went out to the department on April 11, 2022.”

“My daughter went missing in the city of Dallas, this is a Dallas case, but they refused to open a case for her,” the daddy mentioned within the launch.

Fortenberry famous that the household turned to the nonprofit group Texas Counter-Trafficking Initiative (TXCTI) to assist discover the teenager after turning into dismayed by the DPD’s “lack of effort.” The nonprofit helped to find an internet site that had lewd pictures of the sufferer exhibiting she was being marketed as a prostitute in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Fortenberry mentioned. TXCTI notified the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD), which instantly launched an investigation into the matter. The OKCPD’s investigation led to an Extended Stay America lodge within the metropolis the place the 15-year-old lady was being saved, and she or he was subsequently recovered and reunited together with her mother and father, Fortenberry mentioned.

The legal professional alleged the Extended Stay America lodge did not acknowledge obvious indicators of trafficking, including {that a} registered intercourse offender allegedly rented a number of lodge rooms utilizing false identification.

“We are thankful for the work of the Oklahoma City Police Department and the recovery of our daughter,” the kid’s mom said. “My heart breaks for the unimaginable things my daughter had to endure for the 11 days she was taken, and I am so glad she is safe as we work towards her recovery.”

“The systems and organizations involved in this case continually failed the victim,” Fortenberry mentioned in an announcement.

He continued:

She ought to by no means have had contact with the person on the Mavericks sport. The Dallas Police ought to have labored shortly to analyze leads and find {the teenager} earlier than she was trafficked to Oklahoma. The Extended Stay America lodge in Oklahoma City put income forward of individuals by turning a blind eye to the sexual exploitation occurring proper earlier than their eyes. This sufferer’s life will ceaselessly be modified.

“We hope to hold accountable those responsible and create change within these organizations so that this never happens to any other child,” he concluded.