AU calls for permanent seats on UN Security Council | News24

Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed speaks through the thirty fifth session of the African Union Summit kicks off in Addis Ababa.

The African Union (AU) says Africa’s voice on the world stage must be heard loud and clear.

The AU is demanding not less than two everlasting and 5 non-permanent seats on the Security Council.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has referred to as on Africa to deliver alive the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s spirit of unity.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has referred to as for Africa to be given a much bigger function within the UN, particularly on the Security Council the place peace and safety issues are dealt with.

In his welcoming remarks on the thirty fifth atypical Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, Ahmed stated Africa was underrepresented in numerous methods.

“Africa’s voice on the world stage needs to be heard loud and clear,” he added, saying “Africa must also be represented on important international bodies. Today, more than seven decades after the creation of the United Nations, Africa remains a junior partner without meaningful input or role in the system of international governance”.

“This is particularly true of the United Nations where Africa lacks representation on the Security Council and is underrepresented in various ways.”

Ahmed referred to as for a well timed assessment of what the UN stood for within the up to date world, considering international realities.

As such, it was time for Africa to get not less than two everlasting seats and 5 non-permanent ones on the Security Council desk, he stated.

In 2005, AU member states agreed on the Ezulwini Consensus, a place calling for a reform of the UN.

Currently, Africa has two to 3 non-permanent seats on the Security Council. Last 12 months, Kenya, Tunisia and Niger held the seats.

As of January this 12 months, Gabon and Ghana changed Tunisia and Niger, whereas Kenya stays on the council.

While Africa referred to as for a much bigger function, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in his deal with, reassured his dedication to working with Africans in selling dignity, equality, peace and justice.

“Let us keep working together, in common purpose with and for the people of Africa and let us bring to life the words, of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, ‘My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together’.

“As you start your summit please know that the UN is proud to stroll with you within the wrestle for equity and dignity for peace and justice for all,” he stated.

The two day AU Summit that started on Saturday will look into democracy, human rights, local weather change, meals safety and the Covid-19 pandemic.

