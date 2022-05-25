AU summit an opportunity for leaders to address issues plaguing the continent – Human Rights Watch | News24

Some African heads of state will miss the AU summit in Equatorial Guinea.

They shall be attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Human Rights Watch urged the AU to deal with terrorism in addition to unconstitutional adjustments of presidency.

The African Union (AU) will on Wednesday host the Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

At the identical time, some African leaders shall be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Some of the presidents on the WEF are Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Namibia’s Hage Geingob, Botswana’s Keabetswe Masisi, and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi is without doubt one of the African leaders who didn’t make the journey to Davos. His nation is confronted with an virtually five-year insurgency within the Cabo Delgado province.

The minister of mineral assets and power, Carlos Zacarias, went in his place.

The AU summit coincides with the 25 May celebrations to honour Africa Day, and can run till 28 May.

Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, which is the AU’s predecessor.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), in an announcement, mentioned the summit was a possibility for African leaders to deal with varied points.

“The summit is an opportunity for the continent’s leaders to address continuing political repression, entrenched impunity, disregard for constitutional term limits, and election rigging,” HRW mentioned.

Since 2021, the continent has skilled 5 coups and there are rising Islamist rebel actions in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Somalia and the Sahel.

On Sunday, the M23 militia drive, which is lively within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), attacked peacekeepers of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in Rutshuru, North Kivu.

The president of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has since known as on M23 to stick to the Nairobi peace talks initiative.

“The president of the commission calls on the rebels of the M23 to definitively lay down their arms, to cease all hostility, and to subscribe to the spirit of the Nairobi process for a resolution of the crisis in the east of the DRC,” he mentioned in an announcement.

On 28 April, the primary spherical of talks between the DRC and insurgent outfits was held in Nairobi, Kenya.

About 30 delegations representing armed teams attended, whereas some armed teams did not flip up.

In the Sahel area, HRW mentioned: “Responses by governments and their Western partners need to go beyond the security dimensions of the crisis and consider the underlying, deep-rooted social and political factors.”

In Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, there are well-documented abuses by state safety of their counter-terrorism initiatives.

Governments on the summit have been urged to debate how they meant to ship justice to victims and their households.

There is presently a diplomatic tiff between the DRC and Rwanda.

The Rwanda Defence Force on Monday accused DRC forces of shelling Rwandan territory, which resulted in civilian accidents. It has since known as on the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism to research the matter.

