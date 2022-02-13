Auction dynamics were very different and challenging this time: Anil Kumble | Cricket News – Times of India

BENGALURU: Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble is extraordinarily glad with the brand new gamers, together with Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith, coming to his franchise through the IPL auction , the dynamics of which had been “very different and challenging”.England batter Livingstone fetched a staggering Rs 11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings, who additionally roped in West Indies quick bowler Smith for Rs 6 crore on the second day of the IPL mega public sale right here on Sunday.

“There is absolutely more demand than supply, but I guess there were challenges because there were 10 teams and it was different,” Kumble stated.

“I have been in couple of big mega auctions in 2011, 2014 and smaller auctions before this auction. This one has been really, really different and more challenging because every player, that whoever is going for, is going for a large sum of money, so the purse is dwindling no matter what value you have in your purse.

“The public sale dynamics are very very totally different and it’s a must to be nimble and that’s one thing we realised within the final one and half days. You need to be much more nimble throughout this public sale then the earlier ones.”

The spin legend was glad to see the second rung of Indian fast bowlers getting good deals in the auction.

“Some of the gamers, particularly the Indian quick bowlers, I’m actually completely satisfied for them, there was a whole lot of demand for them and it’s great that they’ve been properly rewarded for all their efforts.”

The first session’s highlight was Livingstone, who hit the million dollar plus mark with five teams bidding for him at one point of time.

“I believe we’ve been extraordinarily glad with the best way we’ve gone about to date, that squad that we wished to place collectively, we’re very near reaching what we put collectively regardless of the difficult setting that you’ve got on the public sale.”

He also stressed on the leadership role and building a culture.

“I believe, in a T20, the format or any new squad you wish to put collectively, you’ll wish to get some high quality gamers, and in addition the management group, so sure the main target was not simply on the gamers that we wish to purchase but additionally purchase some management teams and construct a tradition.

Smith’s value shot up as he just lately impressed along with his tempo and management towards India within the ODI collection and in addition confirmed that he can hit the ball a good distance.

On Smith, Kumble stated, “He has showcased his power, bowling skills and also his batting skills and we saw that on display against India here in the one-dayers, so we have been tracking the players for a while and we are very glad that someone like Odean as an all-rounder for us we have been able to secure.”

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre stated that the franchise is happy with their buys.

On the second day of the public sale, India batter Mandeep Singh was purchased by the Delhi-based franchise for Rs 1.10 crore, whereas the left-arm duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya had been acquired for Rs 5.25 crore and 4.20 crore, respectively.

“We have a good bank of Indian fast bowlers. Our strategy is to back Indian bowlers, because with Anrich Nortje in our squad, we can use various other combinations. We will get these options of combinations with a left-arm seamer like Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed,” Amre stated.

“Chetan Sakariya had a tremendous IPL season the last time, and we were expecting Sakariya’s price to be higher. And, Khaleel is a player who was with us in the past, so we know him. He has also been performing well in T20 cricket for the past three years.

“So with the Indian pacers, we will use numerous combos,” added the DC assistant coach.

Left-arm pacer Sakariya, who made his IPL and India debut last year, had an impressive stint with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, picking 14 wickets in as many games at an average of 30.42 and an economy rate of 8.19.

Mandeep, who has represented teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in the past seasons, had a remarkable season for the Punjab-based franchise in IPL 2012 when he was awarded the emerging player of the year award for scoring 432 runs in 16 matches.

Simon Katich, the assistant coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, said getting Rahul Tripathi was a “massive plus” for them.

“Been capable of safe Rahul Tripathi who has been very, excellent for KKR in the previous couple of years and previous to that with the Pune Supergiants… getting him was an enormous plus for us after which getting the left-handed-keeper Nicholas Pooran who captained the West Indies…”