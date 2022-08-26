Audi announces official entry in Formula 1

Audi will even declare which crew the model will probably be lining up in 2026 by the top of this yr.

Audi on Friday introduced that it’s formally coming into Formula 1 motorsport from the 2026 season. Audi knowledgeable that it’ll compete within the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with a specifically developed energy unit. This venture will probably be primarily based at Audi Sport’s facility in Neuburg close to Ingolstadt. The premium automaker additionally added that that is the primary time in additional than a decade {that a} Formula 1 powertrain will probably be created in Germany.

To construct a reliable energy unit for Formula 1, Audi acknowledged that it’s relying on its motorsport workers and can be within the technique of recruiting extremely specialised professionals. The powertrain will probably be developed at Audi Sport’s Competence Center Motorsport in Ingolstadt.

From the 2026 season of Formula 1, the powertrain set-up goes to get severe upgrades resembling it’s going to sport an electrical motor, battery, management electronics and a combustion engine which is able to enhance the electrical energy output in comparison with the present Formula 1 drive programs. The electrical motor could have an influence output of 544 hp, shared Audi in a press launch. The 1.6-litre turbo engines working on superior sustainable gasoline are additionally a prerequisite for the model’s entry into the collection.

Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG Markus Duesmann stated motorsport has been all the time been in Audi’s DNA and the corporate is steadily, if not rushing, shifting in direction of its sustainability targets and with Formula 1 which has additionally set a goal of changing into carbon-neutral, the time was excellent. “With the brand new guidelines, now could be the fitting time for us to become involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi each pursue clear sustainability targets,” acknowledged Duesmann. Audi will even declare which crew the model will probably be lining up in 2026 by the top of this yr.

