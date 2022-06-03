Audi Completes 15 Years In India; Offers 5 Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty

Audi India has introduced the completion of 15 years within the nation. The German carmaker’s India arm was established in 2007. To commemorate the event Audi has mentioned that each one its vehicles offered from June 1 will include a normal 5-year unlimited-kilometre guarantee. The new guarantee cowl is just legitimate on all fashions offered until the tip of the 12 months.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment-first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 01, 2022. This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer a complete peace of mind package.”

5 12 months normal guarantee is relevant on all fashions together with the all-electric e-tron vary.

Audi India’s vary sometimes comes with a 2 12 months normal guarantee expandable to cowl the third, fourth and fifth 12 months at an extra price. The carmaker has now for the rest of the 12 months made this prolonged guarantee cowl part of the usual bundle. Audi has mentioned that the guarantee covers “any repair or replacement of component failures.”

Audi’s had a comparatively quiet 2022 in India to date with the petrol Q7 facelift launch early in the year being its largest spotlight. The carmaker is now gearing as much as launch its refreshed A8 L flagship sedan in India with bookings having opened recently. The facelifted A8 – like the present mannequin – will probably be a petrol-only sedan with Audi and mum or dad agency the Volkswagen Group having determined to maneuver away from providing diesel engine choices in India because the implementation of the BS6 rules in 2020.

