Audi e-tron GT wins World Performance Car title at 2022 World Car Awards

The Audi e-tron GT quattro has gained the title of World Performance Car on the prestigious 2022 World Car Awards. Audi e-tron GT quattro was nominated within the classes of World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year. Audi knowledgeable that the model has gained the World Performance Car title for the fifth time. The automobiles nominated for numerous classes on this 12 months’s award ceremony have been examined by greater than 100 auto journalists from all over the world.

Audi’s e-tron GT electrical car is the corporate’s flagship electrical automotive which additionally gained the title of World’s Most Beautiful Car of the Year final 12 months on the 2021 Goldenes Lenkrad (Golden Steering Wheel) awards in Germany.

The Audi e-tron GT sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and it comes with an especially smooth aerodynamic profile and presents a drag coefficient of 0.24. It has a really sporty enchantment with a outstanding grille and classy headlights. The electrical car comes with a 93kWh battery pack and makes use of 800-volt expertise. Audi claimed this set-up not solely makes the EV performance-oriented but in addition will also be charged rapidly. It has an influence output of 470 hp and most torque of 630 Nm with an extra 10 Nm in overboost mode. The Audi e-tron GT is ready to contact the pace of 100 kmph from zero in simply 4.1 seconds.

Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann mentioned the Audi e-tron GT has proved that electrical mobility might be sustainable, dynamic, and engaging . “That’s why it is a vital a part of our dedication to electrical mobility,” added Hoffmann. Audi had introduced earlier that it’ll launch new fashions with electrical drive methods onto the worldwide market from 2026. Also, beginning in 2025, all manufacturing at Audi places will probably be carbon impartial, knowledgeable the premium automaker.

