Audi mulling local production of electric cars in India, aims more volume

Audi is weighing the feasibility of producing electrical automobiles domestically in India because it goals to step up its quantity, mentioned a senior firm official. As the German automaker plans to go all-electric from 2033, the model shared it’s a matter of time earlier than EVs can be domestically produced as its electrical merchandise up to now have obtained a very good response.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon mentioned the corporate is within the technique of steady analysis to gauge the acceptability of electrical mobility within the nation. “But you must additionally perceive (that) we now have, as Audi India or Audi AG, already determined that by 2033 we are going to turn out to be an all-electric automobile firm. So, it is a matter of time. It’s a query of when, not if that whether or not we are going to do it,” added Dhillon.

Audi India has launched 5 electrical automobiles within the nation within the final seven months. The electrical automobiles launched are e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT. The model registered a two-fold leap in retail gross sales at 3,293 models in India final yr in comparison with 1,639 models in 2020. “So far, it has been extraordinarily profitable. This is one section, which really has carried out even higher than what we initially anticipated,” Dhillon mentioned.

Audi India head additionally talked about the corporate’s product portfolio within the EV section is at present robust sufficient to cater to the shopper wants for subsequent coming years.

Audi’s competitors Mercedes-Benz has introduced that it might domestically assemble its EQS electrical sedan in India and could be launched out there within the fourth quarter of 2022. This upcoming EV would add to the all-electric SUV EQC, which was launched as a completely imported unit in October 2020 at a worth of ₹1.07 crore.

