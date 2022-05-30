Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring

Audi has received the fiftieth version of the 24-hour race on the Nurburgring. The carmaker achieved the highest place within the endurance race with the Audi R8 LMS from Audi Sport Team Phoenix. This is the sixth total victory of the workforce on this race within the final 10 years. The firm acknowledged that 4 Audi R8 LMS within the high 10 showcased the sturdy workforce efficiency. Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport buyer racing congratulated the workforce on its victory. The endurance race at Nurburgring was witnessed by 2,30,000 spectators.

This yr’s 24-hour race was a dash race and the successful automobile lined the whole distance of 159 laps. Audi shared that the 4 teammates started the race from the twenty second place on the grid and efficiently averted main slip-ups throughout all the time of the race.

(Also learn | Audi adds Apple Music to its wide range of models )

The tracks additionally acquired heavy rain in the midst of the race adopted by the workforce’s choice to alter the tyres of the vehicles. The Phoenix squad which was led by Ernst Moser received the race for the fourth time with the premium carmaker. Reinke mentioned, “This victory has a particular which means as a result of sturdy nerves had been required within the altering circumstances, particularly in the course of the remaining hours – from the drivers on the monitor, in addition to from the mechanics, engineers and strategists within the pits.”

(Also learn | How Audi’s light digitization technology helps enhance vehicle safety )

Two Audi R8 LMS managed to get into the general high 10 record. The one pushed by Michele Beretta, Kuba Giermaziak, Kim-Luis Schramm and Markus Winkelhock from Scherer Sport Team Phoenix gained fifth place whereas the automobile with quantity 24 from the Lionspeed by Car Collection Motorsport workforce completed at sixth place. Audi additionally knowledgeable that one Audi RS 3 LMS from the Max Kruse Racing workforce retired after an accident.

First Published Date: