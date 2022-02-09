Audit watchdog hit by almost R11 million in irregular expenditure | Fin24

The IRBA is meant to set the bar for auditing requirements in South Africa but it surely reported a R10.8 million irregular expenditure in 2021.

This associated to the appointment of forensic investigators employed to probe excessive profile instances, because the IRBA did not get various quotes or difficulty open tenders.

But the regulator says that is all due to a change in regulation, and there was no corruption concerned.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) performing CEO Imre Nagy advised the Standing Committee on Finance that the Auditor-General (AG) flagged non-compliance on its half final yr.

This associated primarily to the procurement of specialist investigators that the IRBA appoints to probe high-profile instances. These included investigating auditors who have been accountable for firms concerned in accounting scandals, akin to Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett, in addition to those that audited African Bank earlier than its near-collapse in 2014.

The regulator sourced these investigators with out acquiring quotes from different service suppliers or happening an open tender between 2014 and 2020.

However, Nagy mentioned whereas this would possibly look dangerous for a physique accountable for upholding the auditing requirements within the nation, it was necessary to place into context how the irregular expenditure occurred.

“There were no findings raised by the AG for all those years until 2020,” mentioned Nagy.

He mentioned the AG began viewing this as non-compliance from 2020 due to its interpretation of one of many new National Treasury’s instruction notes. That observe modified the best way state entities dealt with single-source procurements earlier than, particularly when involving giant quantities of cash.

Nagy added that the regulator self-declared this irregular expenditure earlier than submitting its monetary statements to the AG. It additionally carried out an inner investigation that confirmed no fraud or corruption concerned. He added that the IRBA had clear audits for 11 consecutive years.

“And there was no material loss to the IRBA identified. The board eventually approved the removal of the irregular expenditure, and the removal will be disclosed in the financial statements,” mentioned Nagy.

Specialist investigators are ‘laborious to seek out’

The IRBA is below stress to indicate that it has tooth and might maintain errant auditors accountable, because it tries to salvage the occupation’s repute within the wake of shoddy audit work at Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and others – in addition to some questionable conduct in the course of the state seize years.

Parliament additionally requested the regulator to prioritise and speedily examine excessive profile instances due to the numerous losses suffered by buyers.

However, lots of these disciplinary processes are nonetheless not full.

Nagy mentioned it proved tough to acquire three quotations for contracts because of the shortage of impartial specialists wanted to carry auditors to e book.

“The nature of these investigations is such that only one appropriately qualified and experienced person can conduct an investigation. The investigator requires direct knowledge of the issues identified and will be the factual witnesses should the matter proceed to a disciplinary hearing,” mentioned Nagy.

He mentioned the IRBA hires skilled chartered accountants who’ve higher technical information of worldwide auditing and accounting requirements. It can’t use investigators which can be at present practising within the business to keep up independence in its investigations.

“So that really narrows down the pool to a very limited number of experts in the country,” mentioned Nagy.

He mentioned the IRBA doesn’t go on open tender for these appointments as a result of it doesn’t know originally of every investigation if it will likely be dismissed after a month or two or if it can go on for years. This makes it laborious to place a selected tender funds.

Although the IRBA has quite a lot of investigators internally, Nagy mentioned the organisation nonetheless must exit to seek out investigators with specialist information within the specific business it’s investigating.

