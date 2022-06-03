Aurora FC Wins 1st Game In Franchise History With 2-0 Victory Over Kaw Valley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following final week’s house opener tie, the Minnesota Aurora FC has received its first recreation in its franchise historical past.

Aurora took on Kaw Valley Thursday night. In the primary half, Mariah Nguyen broke by means of the Kaw Valley protection and handed to Jelena Zbilij for a tap-in aim, giving Aurora a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

“We had a lot of scoring opportunities in this game and it definitely felt good to take advantage of two of them and put them away,” mentioned head coach Nicole Lukic.

In the second half, Morgan Stone scored, sealing the membership’s first-ever USL W League victory.

Late final month, Aurora announced a partnership with WCCO TV to stream all house matches on the station’s digital platform, CBS News Minnesota. The free, livestream service is out there to followers on the CBS News app and Pluto TV.

Future Home Games:

– June 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City

– June 12 at 12 p.m. vs. Chicago City

– June 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Kaw Valley

– June 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Dutch Lions

– June 26 at 12 p.m. vs. St. Louis