Aus Idol host slams Barty for having a beer

Former Australian Idol host James Mathison has confronted backlash after calling out Ash Barty for consuming a beer following her epic Australian Open victory.

Barty despatched tennis followers wild when she acquired caught right into a Corona stay on air with Nine’s commentary group after her straight units win over Danielle Collins on Saturday evening.

The three-time grand slam champion, 25, inspired the remainder of the panel – which included shut pal and former doubles companion Casey Dellacqua and ex-tennis participant Alicia Molik – to have a chilly drink together with her.

Earlier within the match she had vowed to carry off having fun with a beer till after the ultimate.

Fans beloved her ‘very Aussie’ response to the extraordinary win, however Mathison claimed the second was an instance of Channel 9 ‘glorifying alcohol’.

‘Our glorification and glamorisation of alcohol in this country is normalised to the point where we can’t even have a good time success with out booze on stay TV. It’s weird,’ he wrote in a scathing tweet.

‘Imagine if this was in Canada and the broadcaster hoisted a joint onto their new champion?’

Mathison’s controversial take sparked heated debate on-line.

‘Looks like Ash quite enjoyed her beer. It was her best friend who offered it,’ wrote one lady.

‘Didn’t look or really feel awkward to me, it’s a celebration in any case,’ added one other.

Another stated the second was ‘a bit cringe’ however urged it was a superb instance of with the ability to “have a beer and ‘drink responsibly”.

“This is true and a good point,” Matthison replied.

“I think I was trying to highlight how booze, which has enormous health, economic and family impacts get lionised yet all other ‘drugs’, many much less dangerous are maligned.”

Tennis lovers had been a lot much less crucial of Barty, taking to social media to reward her for having fun with a hard-earned drink together with her shut associates.

Mathison hosted Australian Idol for six seasons alongside Osher Gunsberg within the 2000s, however is known to now work at an Amazon distribution warehouse in Sydney’s northern seashores after a quick foray into politics.

In a uncommon perception into his non-public life, the married father-of-two revealed he turned his again on fame as a result of he discovered it “hollow and dangerous”.

“Say you’re a plumber or an accountant and you lose your job, you go to Seek and look for another job. Try doing that when you’re a radio [or TV] presenter,’ he told the told the You’ve Gotta Start Somewhere podcast in 2017.

“Every time I left the house, people would be like “oh my god” and wish to discuss concerning the present, which was superb.

”I reckon for about two weeks, you’re like, “How s**t hot am I?” Then in a short time you’re like, “This is messed up”. It’s a little bit of a head f**okay, unexpectedly folks figuring out who you might be.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining about it, because it was an extraordinary experience, but it’s also something that I’d never encourage anyone to want. You feel like you’ve got a deformity.

“It makes you feel like a freak. I was just on a popular show. I hadn’t earned anything, I hadn’t created anything,’ he said.‘I think the idea that any of your self-worth is tied to your success in this industry is vacuous and so dangerous.”