Aussie animal on the loose in Denmark

A kangaroo has been noticed hopping round a small city in Denmark, and it’s left authorities scratching their heads.

Officers from the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police took to social media asking locals: “Does anyone know this kangaroo?”

As police defined, a driver could not consider his eyes when at about 8.07am on Monday morning he noticed the marsupial leaping round in a subject close to Oster Ulslev, a village 16km from the port metropolis of Rodbyhavn.

Anyone within the space that had any concept the place the kangaroo got here from or had been lacking the Australian native animal had been requested to name Danish police.

It’s understood no one has reported the kangaroo lacking and the native zoos say it’s not theirs.

The video drew a lot consideration, with lots of of individuals commenting on the put up.

“It’s only at Lolland something like this happens,” one individual wrote.

“How does a kangaroo go in Danish winter?” a second stated.

“I would have driven back home if I had seen a kangaroo,” a 3rd commented.

“Haven’t they just opened the borders to Australia? I guess it’s just been waiting to come home,” a fourth posted.

Facebook consumer Camilla Tine Jacobsen commented on the put up, saying there was an individual who had kangaroos close by.

“It ran away a long time ago but has not been captured,” she stated.

“Have seen many posting about it in a group.”

A second individual, Henrik Kroman, additionally posted in regards to the kangaroo supposedly being on the unfastened for years.

“We have been trying to catch it without luck,” he posted.

“We moved to Oster Ulslev in 2017 when it was already on the run from the owner.

“I’ve been told it has probably been on the loose since 2014.”