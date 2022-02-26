Aussie cricket superstar Usman Khawaja makes ‘toughest call’ of career

With a second baby on the way in which, Aussie celebrity Usman Khawaja has made the ‘toughest call’ of his illustrious cricket profession.

Usman Khawaja has made the “toughest call” of his profession, efficiently requesting a launch from the rest of his contract with the Sydney Thunder.

Brisbane-based Khawaja had been contracted with the Thunder for subsequent summer time’s Big Bash League match, however with a second baby on the way in which, he stated remaining near household was his high precedence.

Khawaja has been on the Thunder’s books for the reason that first Big Bash League match in the summertime of 2011/12 and served because the aspect’s captain in BBL|11 when he returned from Ashes obligation.

The 35-year-old, who will journey to Pakistan with the Australian Test crew within the coming days, stated he was shattered to be leaving the Thunder.

“I hate talking about the decision I’ve made,” stated Khawaja.

“It’s the toughest call I’ve made as a cricketer because Sydney Thunder, the players, the coaching and support staff and the club’s supporters mean so much to me.

“However, it is for family reasons, and while I’m leaving, people who know me realise a big part of my heart will always remain with the Thunder.

“I don’t want people to think I’ve cut my ties with Sydney Thunder because I’ll always care about the club; the players, the entire organisation.

“A part of that is because I believe I helped shape Thunder from the start. In many ways Sydney Thunder is, to me, like a baby I’ve watched grow and develop.”

A supply on the Thunder stated the membership was unaware whether or not Khawaja would search a contract on the Brisbane Heat for BBL|12.

The BBL is at present in an embargo interval, that means golf equipment should not but permitted to barter with rival gamers because the mud settles on BBL|11.

Cricket Australia has but to find out when the embargo will elevate however a consultant on the Thunder confirmed it wasn’t till July final 12 months that golf equipment may enter talks with rival stars for the latest match.

Michael Klinger, Cricket NSW’s head of male cricket, stated the Thunder was unhappy to say goodbye to certainly one of its favorite sons.

“It’s disappointing because Usman is such a well-respected member of Thunder,” stated Klinger.

“Sydney Thunder and CNSW definitely wanted him to stay, and we offered a highly competitive contract.

“However, we appreciate Usman’s decision has been made for his family, and we respect and support that.

“Usman leaves Sydney Thunder with our best wishes for the future. He’s a foundation player who leaves a legacy as a great competitor and player, a strong leader and someone who actively helped Thunder become the club he always believed it could be.”

Khawaja made a swashbuckling return to the Australian aspect within the fourth Ashes Test after Travis Head was struck down with Covid-19.

He was named participant of the match after hitting two centuries on the SCG and was moved to the highest of the order for the ultimate Ashes Test.

Earlier within the week, interim Australian head coach Andrew McDonald stated Khawaja was “a fair chance” to retain his spot opening the batting for the primary Test of the sequence towards Pakistan.

The tour, Australia’s first to the nation since 1998, may effectively change into a profession milestone for the Pakistan-born Khawaja.

Khawaja thanked the Thunder’s followers for his or her help throughout his time on the membership.

“I’ve said for a long time that from what I’ve seen, Sydney Thunder has the greatest supporters because even in those first few years where we struggled, we had crowds packed into the ground supporting us and giving us love,” he stated.

“I don’t think any team has a fan base that is so loyal, and the players know that … I thank them all for everything because they brought so much to the experience.”