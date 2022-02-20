Aussie cricketer Faulkner allegedly damages hotel, leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row | Sport

Australian bowler James Faulkner allegedly broken a lodge chandelier earlier than quitting Pakistan’s Twenty20 league on the weekend claiming he hadn’t been paid, claims that have been refuted as “baseless” by the nation’s cricket board.

Faulkner, a member of Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning crew, had been enjoying for Quetta Gladiators within the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Faulkner abruptly left the league and took to social media to assert that he’d been lied to by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and that his therapy had been a “disgrace”.

“I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments,” Faulkner stated on Twitter.

“I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

“It hurts to depart as I wished to assist to get worldwide cricket again in Pakistan as there’s a lot younger expertise and the followers are superb.

“But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position.”

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators issued an announcement condemning what they known as “baseless allegations of non-payment and mistreatment” and stated Faulkner had obtained 70 per cent of his contracted price in his British checking account in December final yr.

“In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia,” stated the PCB.

The PCB stated they assured Faulkner the matter can be settled, however he departed on Saturday morning after allegedly throwing his bat and helmet right into a lodge chandelier earlier than heading to the airport.

“Prior to his departure, Mr Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay damages to the hotel management,” stated the PCB, who stated that Faulkner can be banned from enjoying in any future PSL tournaments.