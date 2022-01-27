Aussie duo undone by Postecoglou’s Celtic

Ange Postecoglou had the final snort over a pair of Australian gamers when Celtic beat Hearts 2-1.

Australian pair Cameron Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson had been on the shedding aspect as Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic survived a late scare to beat Hearts 2-1 in Thursday morning’s Scottish Premiership conflict at Tynecastle.

Celtic, who proceed their chase of competitors leaders Rangers, led 2-0 at halftime because of objectives by Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate and Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.

However, Hearts reduce Celtic’s lead in half with a 62nd-minute aim from Liam Boyce.

The hosts then had a golden likelihood to equalise from the penalty spot 11 minutes later after a handball offence from Celtic.

Boyce stepped up, however his spot kick hit the submit as second-placed Celtic stored inside 4 factors of Rangers, who beat Livingston 1-0.

“It’s probably the one thing that is probably a little bit underestimated in this team; they are just a really resilient group of players,” former Socceroos boss Postecoglou mentioned of his Celtic workforce lacking a bunch of stars, together with Tom Rogic, who’s at the moment on Socceroos obligation.

“They are not making excuses or allowances for anything and I think that’s a credit to the whole group.”

While it was pleasure for Postecoglou, it was despair for ex-A-League pair Devlin and Atkinson.

Making simply his second look in all competitions for Hearts since leaving Melbourne City within the present switch window, Atkinson got here on within the twenty second minute for Northern Irish defender Michael Smith.

Ex-Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC midfielder Devlin, who joined Hearts in August final yr, began the match and was booked on the stroke of half-time earlier than being changed 12 minutes into the second half by Congo-born Beni Baningime.

Hearts supervisor Robbie Neilson was sad after his aspect’s defeat, calling for VAR to be launched to the Scottish Premiership, believing the objectives from Giakoumakis and Boyce ought to have been disallowed for offside.

“The (second) Celtic goal and our goal were two poor decisions,” Neilson mentioned.

“We’re all for VAR and the sooner we get it, the better.”

However, Postecoglou wasn’t involved in discussing the offside drama.

“Mate, I don’t know – they love talking about decisions here, don’t they?” he mentioned.

“I like analysing the game of football. Theirs is offside, ours is offside, mate – it doesn’t matter.

“We played really well and created a lot of chances and probably should have finished the game off earlier.

“They got their goal and the crowd got behind them and gave them a lift, but even then, I thought we defended really well and it’s great to get three points.”