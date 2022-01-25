Aussie F1 kingpin on the chopping block

The new F1 season is simply a few months away however an Aussie is dealing with the sack over his dealing with of final 12 months’s dramatic season finale.

The 2022 Formula One season begins in lower than two months however the controversial conclusion to final 12 months’s epic championship has nonetheless not but been resolved.

In one of many closest battles for the world title in years, Max Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship after he overtook rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season finale on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton had been main the race and was on track for victory till Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed out with 5 laps to go, triggering a security automobile.

Stream the Kayo Mini replay of the F1 World Championship finale FREE on Kayo Freebies. No bank card required. Join Kayo Freebies now & start streaming in minutes.

Despite Verstappen operating in second, he nonetheless had quite a few automobiles that had been lapped forward of him on the monitor, which nearly quashed any hopes he had of successful the race.

But a controversial decision from race director Michael Masi — an Australian who was born in Sydney — noticed the automobiles between Hamilton and Verstappen instructed to overhaul the protection automobile, which meant the frontrunners got clear air to combat one another for the win.

A ultimate racing lap was the opening Verstappen, who was on brisker tyres than Hamilton, wanted as he zoomed previous the veteran to complete in first place on the Yas Marina Circuit.

The resolution has divided F1 followers with many arguing Masi’s name demonstrated the pendulum had swung too far in the direction of making F1 pure TV leisure, quite than motorsport that follows the principles to a tee.

The FIA, F1’s governing physique, has launched an investigation into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix however it received’t hand down its findings till March 18 — two days earlier than the brand new season will get underway in Bahrain.

Ill feeling in the direction of Masi hasn’t gone away through the temporary low season and plenty of followers have referred to as for him to be sacked as race director for bending the principles to make sure the season didn’t end underneath a security automobile.

F1 consultants consider it’s an actual risk the Australian might be faraway from his publish relying on the result of the investigation.

“He might be the sacrificial lamb,” legendary commentator Martin Brundle advised Sky Sports’ ‘The F1 Show’.

Brundle stated it was extra essential the FIA gave followers a correct rationalization for the choices made in Abu Dhabi and reassured them race guidelines wouldn’t be pushed apart once more for the sake of an thrilling race.

“What’s really important here for the FIA and for Formula 1 is that this is not swept under the carpet and just left for a few weeks and then overtaken by the new 2022 cars, and the tests, and what have you,” he stated.

“We need to understand what happened and why it won’t happen again.

“We need to reassure the fans that what they are seeing is for real, genuine, and that they are giving up their free time to watch something that is a genuine competition.”

With Hamilton contemplating his future in the sport after the heartbreaking outcome, some consider Masi should be fired, even when it seems he’s being made a “scapegoat”.

Sportswriter Maury Brown believes Masi merely has to go.

“The report on the race decision can’t possibly recommend that Hamilton be issued the win,” Brown wrote for Forbes.

“And we’re clearly not re-running the race. How can the FIA and F1 retain any sense of credibility after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and give enough incentive for Hamilton to return?

“There appears to be only one answer: Masi has to be fired.

“At best the decisions he made were grossly inconsistent. At worst, it places an asterisk on the 2021 season, something unfair to both Hamilton and Verstappen. That would seem grounds for sacking Masi.

“Some might say that it’s deserving. Some may say that firing Masi makes him nothing more than a scapegoat. The reality is there’s little choice.”

But Masi does have some help amongst former drivers who suppose he in the end made the fitting name in Abu Dhabi.

Ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean stated: “For Lewis, it was definitely not a great call.

“But as a TV fan, as a spectator, as for the sport, I think Michael Masi made the right decision. I don’t think the championship would have been nice to finish under the safety car.”

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve agreed Masi shouldn’t be sacked.

“Michael Masi should not be removed,” he advised Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He worked under pressure with the two team principals, in particular Toto Wolff, who kept shouting in his ears for the last five races.

“He did everything right, or almost right, after that safety car. The only downside was he could have had everyone split a lap earlier, but it was right to restart the race.”

“If anything, we need more precise rules now and maybe permanent stewards.

“The alternative is to allow everything and let the drivers punch each other after accidents, as happens in America!”

While his place as race director is underneath menace, one factor is for sure — Masi received’t be falling on his sword.

The 44-year-old was thrust into one of many hardest jobs in F1 when his beloved predecessor Charlie Whiting died unexpectedly on the eve of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

Since then, F1 has entered a brand new period the place mid-race radio communications between race management and feisty crew principals reminiscent of Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and Red Bull’s Christian Horner are performed on the TV broadcasts.

Masi is clearly strong-willed, which was evident when he put a livid Wolff in his place within the closing phases in Abu Dhabi.

“Michael this isn’t right,” Wolff stated.

“No Michael, that’s so not right! You need to reinstate the lap before, that’s not right.”

Masi coldly responded: “Toto, it’s called a motor race. We went car racing.”

Only time will inform if Masi continues to be within the sizzling seat when racing begins in March.