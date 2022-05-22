Aussie glasses half full beyond pandemic

Australians have declared 2022 a yr of positivity, with eight in 10 feeling ‘glass-half-full’ and nearly one in 5 extra optimistic nonetheless.

The nation is overwhelmingly rising from the COVID pandemic with renewed hopefulness and a give attention to reaching private targets, in line with new analysis.

The Sense of Us Report, issued yearly by ING Bank, reveals 78 per cent of Aussies really feel constructive and 19 per cent take into account themselves extraordinarily constructive in regards to the yr forward.

Of extra the than 2300 adults polled in March, 95 per cent stated they’d set recent targets for 2022, whereas 13 per cent went as far to say that they had been assured completely nothing would cease them from realising them.

Unsurprisingly, the primary ambition is to save cash (53 per cent), adopted by spending further time with family and friends (39 per cent), getting fitter (38 per cent) and travelling (37 per cent).

One in 5 say they’ve turned nearer to family members over the previous yr and are discovering new methods to attach with them.

Friendships have additionally been put into perspective, with 20 per cent saying they respect associates extra now however 1 / 4 admitting they’ve grown other than sure associates.

More than half these surveyed take into account their companion crucial factor of their life, whereas three in 10 say their pets are and 28 per cent, their siblings.

Meanwhile, practically two thirds of respondents have set particular monetary targets for 2022, together with saving cash (53 per cent), shopping for a home (14 per cent) and beginning a facet hustle or enterprise (11 per cent).

Some 31 per cent simply need to have extra enjoyable, 9 per cent are eager to seek out love and 9 per cent need to begin a brand new interest.

On a lighter notice, half apparently favor licking to biting ice blocks, 70 per cent fold rest room paper fairly than scrunch it, six in 10 make their mattress each morning and 51 per cent admit utilizing emojis in work emails.

“Despite everything that’s happened over the last two years, people are optimistic and ready to make the most of the year ahead,” stated ING spokesman Andras Hamori.

“Aussies are choosing to jump into 2022 with both feet. They’re saving for the things they want, prioritising time with family and friends and are determined to let nothing get in their way.”