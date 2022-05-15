Aussie Hindley wins Giro mountain stage

Australian Jai Hindley has powered via a packed group of riders to win the mountainous stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia.

Hindley, runner-up within the occasion two years in the past, stamped himself as a real contender for the 2022 title along with his good victory after a gruelling 187km slog from Isernia to Blockhaus on Sunday.

Hindley beat 2019 champion and race favorite Richard Carapaz in an thrilling denouement.

After a sequence of difficult climbs, a big group assembled, led by Ineos Grenadiers, with 15 kilometres to go, as they obtained their man, Ecuador’s Carapaz, into place.

The Ecuadorian was joined by 5 others in a dash end, earlier than Romain Bardet, Carapaz and Hindley crossed the road collectively, with the Western Australian punching the air in delight as he snatched the decision.

A gutsy trip from Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez, the primary rider from his nation to carry the pink jersey since Alberto Contador in 2015, enabled him to remain forward on the overall classification.

Frenchman Bardet moved as much as third within the general standings, 14 seconds behind Lopez, with Carapaz fourth at 15 seconds. Bora-Hansgrohe’s Hindley is now fifth, simply 20 seconds off the tempo.

The Giro takes a break on Monday, earlier than returning on Tuesday with stage 10 – a 194-kilometre trip from Pescara to Jesi.

With Reuters