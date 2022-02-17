Aussie Masi sacked as F1 race director

Michael Masi has misplaced his job as Formula One’s race director following his half within the dramatic and controversial finish to the 2021 season.

The under-fire Australian official has been faraway from his function after he was accused of fixing the principles which ended up denying Lewis Hamilton the drivers’ title on the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The FIA has mentioned it should substitute Masi with Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich in a restructure of race management.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem mentioned on Thursday: “I would like to inform you that a new race management team will be put in place starting in Barcelona for the test session next week.

“Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will act alternatively as race director, assisted by Herbie Blash as everlasting senior advisor.

“Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA.”

With PA