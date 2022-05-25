Aussie men all knocked out at French Open

Jason Kubler’s French Open journey is over, strangled together with the remainder of the Australian males’s singles hopes at Roland Garros.

Queensland’s final man standing, following a hair-raising trip via qualifying at Roland Garros, discovered Britain’s new large hope Cameron Norrie a barrier too far as he was squeezed out 6-3 6-4 6-3 in Wednesday’s second-round conflict.

It meant that for the fifth time in six years, no Aussie man has been capable of get past the last-64, leaving solely Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic to fly the flag for the ladies afterward Wednesday.

Not that Kubler wanted to berate himself, because the world No.160 acquitted himself admirably in simply his third-ever grand slam main-draw contest in opposition to the rising Norrie, eleventh on the earth and twice a event winner already this season.

The second of Kubler’s slam wins had are available in a late night time thriller in opposition to American Denis Kudla beneath lights on Sunday which had left him emotionally and bodily drained.

Norrie, a constant left-hander who drains opponents by making them work for each level, was all the time going to be a fiendishly troublesome follow-up.

Though Kubler maintained his aggressive method all through and was aggressive within the closing two units, truly main 3-0 within the third, the Briton wore him down inexorably to triumph in slightly below two-and-a-half hours.