Aussie NBA star’s stunning run continues

Josh Giddey is now an ideal 4 from 4 for rookie of the month honours within the NBA’s western convention.

Australia’s star level guard averaged 16.3 factors, 8.7 rebounds and seven.7 assists for Oklahoma City in February, main all rookies in whole rebounds and assists and rating third in factors.

Those spectacular numbers got here in an elevated function, with crew chief Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out recovering from a proper ankle sprain.

Giddey amassed three triple-doubles in a row in a five-day interval throughout that month, becoming a member of all-time nice Oscar Robertson as the one rookies in NBA historical past to realize the feat.

But the 19-year-old’s hip damage, which sidelined him from the Thunder’s previous three video games, has positioned his general rookie of the 12 months hopes in jeopardy.

Coach Mark Daigneault hinted this week that Giddey wouldn’t return quickly after beforehand weighing up giving him the ball much more on offence due to his spectacular February kind.

“We’ve got to be able to utilise (Giddey’s) strengths,” Daigneault mentioned.

“He’s a really good initiator, he’s a really good creator and we’ve got to use that part of his game to unlock the potential of the team.

“It’s going to require Shai to make some plays off the ball a little bit where he’s driving close-outs and he’s shooting open shots.

“But it’s also going to take some load off of Shai. He’s not going to have to work as hard.”

Giddey was the sixth choose in final 12 months’s NBA draft and has averaged 12.5 factors, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists throughout 54 video games in a superb rookie season.

He was additionally chosen for the Rising Stars Challenge throughout All-Star weekend.

Cleveland centre Evan Mobley is broadly thought to be the rookie of the 12 months frontrunner, however Giddey sits in a standout group of 4 gamers given some shot at that prestigious title.

Toronto ahead Scott Barnes and the draft’s No.1 choice, Cade Cunningham, of Detroit, are the others.