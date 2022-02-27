Aussie Olympic basketballer Nathan Sobey has bronze medal stolen

Aussie Olympian Nathan Sobey has requested the general public for assist relocating his bronze medal, which was stolen in a house invasion over the weekend.

Aussie Olympian Nathan Sobey has appealed to the general public for assist relocating his bronze medal, which was stolen on Saturday in what his NBL membership believes could have been a focused house invasion.

Sobey’s Queensland house was burgled Saturday, the identical day the Brisbane Bullets defeated the Tasmania JackJumpers.

“Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen along with some other small things,” Sobey tweeted.

“If anyone out there has any information please let us know.”

The Warrnambool, Victoria, product was a reserve on the Boomers crew that defeated Slovenia to win bronze in Tokyo, the primary time an Australian males’s basketball crew had gained a serious medal.

The Bullets consider the theft could have been a focused assault, given it happened throughout Saturday evening’s recreation.

A Bullets spokesperson informed News Corp Sobey was shaken up by the house invasion and lack of his medal however that his largest concern was for the security of his younger household.

“We’re devastated for Nathan,” the membership mentioned in an announcement.

“We’re extremely grateful that he and his family are safe and as a club we’re here to support them through the process of working with QLD Police.”

Matthew Dellavedova and Chris Goulding are among the many Aussie basketball stars to have rallied round Sobey, sharing his plea for assist to their social media pages.

“This ain’t cool. Please share and help get some info for Sobes,” wrote Goulding on his Instagram story, condemning the alleged thieves as “grubs”.

The Bullets are urging anybody with info to contact Queensland Police by way of the Crime Stoppers telephone quantity on 1800 333 000.