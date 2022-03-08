Aussie rapper, YouTube star dies age 22

Australian rapper Lil Bo Weep has died on the age of twenty-two after years of “fighting against her demons”, as her tragic final Instagram submit is revealed.

YouTube star Lil Bo Weep revealed that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in a last Instagram submit – simply days earlier than her demise.

The Australian rapper – actual title Winona Brooks – died on Saturday, The Sun reviews.

On March 2, she defined to her followers that she wished to organise a memorial occasion to mark a yr because the demise of her baby.

It got here as she additionally revealed the devastating information that she can be unlikely to conceive a toddler naturally after “growing up with a severe eating disorder.”

She stated on Instagram: “Around this time last year, I lost my child, and I would like to do something in remembrance of her.

“Preferably something with flowers on a beach or spend the day just mourning.

“I’d really appreciate if anyone in Adelaide would do that with me, so please reach out.”

Fans have flooded the Instagram submit with their condolences.

Her devastated dad Matthew Schofield shared a photograph of the pair collectively on Facebook as he instructed of his heartbreak.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side-by-side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her.

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that I love so so much.

“She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this.”

Who was Lil Bo Weep?

Lil Bo Weep was born on January 2, 1998.

The singer first began producing music on SoundCloud again in 2015.

Her songs “Codependency” and “Not OK But It’s OK” went on to be streamed 5 million and 12 million occasions respectively on Spotify.

She additionally had a robust following on each TikTok and Instagram.

Lil Bo Weep’s reason for demise is unknown presently.

In a tribute, Canadian singer Alice Glass stated she “loved” Lil Bo Weep’s music.

“Rip Lil Bo Weep,” she stated.

“First heard ‘I wrote this song 4 you’ and loved your music immediately.

“I’m so sorry you suffered I wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.