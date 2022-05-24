Aussie scientists battle killer bacteria

Australian scientists could have discovered a approach to deal with a standard however lethal micro organism that kills greater than half of the folks it infects.

Clostridium septicum is a extremely virulent pathogen that kills sufferers inside 24 hours, typically after discovering its means into the bloodstream via tissue injury.

The micro organism releases a toxin that punches holes via cell membranes in a hammer-like vogue, Australian National University researchers say.

This sends a hazard sign to the affected person’s physique however when the immune system swings into motion it could possibly truly trigger extra hurt than good.

“The intention of the immune system is good, it’s trying to fight against the bacteria, but the infected cells also explode and die,” microbiologist Si Ming Man stated.

“When the bacteria spreads and you have lots of dying cells all over the body, that’s when it can lead to sepsis and shock.

“That is why sufferers die very quickly.”

Professor Man said his team’s research could be the first step to developing new treatments to combat the infection and neutralise the toxin.

“Our examine additionally exhibits there are medication within the scientific trial stage proper now that would block a key immune receptor that recognises the toxin, blocking our personal immune system from responding to this toxin too violently,” he stated.

“Together this might be a life-saving remedy.”

Clostridium septicum is present in soil and normal gut microbiota or intestinal flora and is capable of causing gas gangrene.

Humans are generally able to easily cope with it but when it breaches our digestive system barrier and enters other parts of the body and spreads, about 60 per cent of infected patients die.

Symptoms include excruciating pain, tissue swelling and fluid-filled sacs or lesions.

The bacteria can also be deadly to cattle, pigs, sheep and poultry.

The examine was printed in Science Immunology in latest days.