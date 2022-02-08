Aussie star’s sad post before being ordered into Beijing isolation

An Aussie star gambled all the things to fly to Beijing for the Winter Olympics and she or he has been instantly ordered into isolation.

The 23-year-old rolled the cube after testing constructive for Covid-19 in January earlier than she returned two destructive assessments within the days main as much as her journey from the United States to China.

Parker had already been compelled to delay her journey plans and missed the possibility to compete within the girls’s tremendous slalom this week after failing to provide the 2 destructive take a look at outcomes wanted to be cleared by China’s Olympic officers for entry into the Olympic bubble.

She arrived on Tuesday and has been instantly ordered into isolation, the Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed.

Australian staff chef de mission Geoff Lipshut mentioned earlier than Parker boarded her flight that she knew the dangers concerned if she returned a constructive take a look at when assessed beneath China’s testing system, which has a decrease threshold for returning a constructive outcome.

Having been ordered into isolation, Parker should now wait 24 hours till she will subsequent administer a take a look at — which means she is going to virtually actually miss the ladies’s slalom occasion.

The opening run of the slalom occasion begins from 1.15pm (AEDT) on Wednesday.

The AOC launched a press release on Tuesday night time confirming Parker is isolating in a lodge room in Zhangjiakou and has not joined the remainder of the Aussie staff.

According to the assertion, Parker is now ready for a second take a look at outcome and can bear a 3rd take a look at outcome on Wednesday simply hours earlier than her occasion.

If the second take a look at outcome can be constructive, Parker can be moved to an isolation facility earlier than being placed on a aircraft to go away China.

“Katie has always understood this was a possibility,” Lipshut mentioned.

“We are doing all we can to give her the opportunity to compete tomorrow but there’s a process to go through. We are still hopeful.

“She is attempting to make her Olympic debut and she has earned her place on the Team.

“We have had the benefit of dealing with the Medical Expert Panel (MEP) and the Public Health System with our previous experience with Tahli Gill, where we had a good outcome.

“However, if Katie returns further positive tests, it will be impossible for her to compete in the Women’s Slalom tomorrow. That is the unfortunate reality. It is a risk she understood before travel.

“A further positive test with CT values that are low also means there’s every chance she will be required to go into an isolation hotel, given she is not symptomatic.

“We will be doing everything in our power to ensure that Katie receives all the support and care possible whatever the outcome.

“Our focus is ensuring she is well looked after. We have brought Katie to Zhangjiakou so we can do our own testing and get a clear picture of what her situation is. We will be keeping her and her support network fully informed.”

It is a devastating improvement for Parker, who earlier this week posted an excited message on Instagram that she had been cleared to attend the Olympics.

“Deep breath. It’s been a long week but… I’m going to the Olympics,” she wrote on an Instagram publish.

“Got covid recently and needed those negative tests to get into China. Sad my teammate madi can’t come due to a recent injury. Feeling Grateful to have such great family and friends as my support system.”

Her scenario comes after Aussie roller Tahli Gill was allowed to compete in the final two matches of the mixed team event regardless of having earlier been ordered into isolation earlier than they may very well be despatched residence.

The conditions for athletes forced into isolation facilities at the Beijing Games has made headlines world wide with images revealing the revolting meals being served.