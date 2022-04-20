Aussie swimmers to take on arch-rivals USA

World swimming superpowers Australia and the United States will sq. off at a Duel within the Pool competitors in Sydney this August.

The nations, who collected 50 swimming medals between them eventually yr’s Tokyo Olympics, are revisiting a made for tv idea final held in 2007.

Australia and the US will ship 30 swimmers every to compete at Sydney’s Olympic aquatic centre and Bondi Beach for open-water occasions.

Swimming Australia (SA) says new race and relay codecs might be amongst recent bells and whistles on the meet as the game seeks to broaden its viewers.

The unique Duel within the Pool in 2003 was held after Sydney’s profitable Olympics, with the final occasion held in 2007.

SA’s chief govt Eugenie Buckley says the recent format will mix a standard factors system with “unprecedented” broadcast and pool deck ideas.

“Reigniting the Duel in the Pool will enable us to showcase the best athletes … through a format that will bring fans closer to the action and engage the viewing audience like never before,” Buckley mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday.

The NSW authorities has backed the occasion whereas USA Swimming president Tim Hinchey III mentioned the meet will assist swimmers from each nations.

“The world’s best thrive when competing against one another, and our teams have established an exciting history,” he mentioned in an announcement.

“We’re proud to partner with Swimming Australia to provide our athletes with another world-class competitive meet and an incredibly unique and exciting event for the fans.”

The Duel within the Pool might be staged on August 19-21.