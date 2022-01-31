Aussie team member tests positive for Covid ahead of Winter Olympics

An Australian Olympic staff member has examined optimistic after touchdown in Beijing forward of the Winter Olympics.

The Australian Olympic staff on Sunday confirmed the staff member had examined optimistic at Beijing Airport.

Officials didn’t title the staff member or which sport they have been competing in.

“The Team member is now isolating while awaiting a second test,” the Australian Olympic Committee mentioned in an announcement.

“The AOC is respecting the privacy of the individual.

“An update will be provided once further testing has been conducted and the situation becomes clearer, with the ongoing process determined by the outcome of the testing.”

The Winter Olympics formally start with the opening ceremony on Friday nevertheless competitors kicks off two days earlier with the Luge and Curling.