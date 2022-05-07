Aussie team’s Yates wins Giro time trial

Australia’s prime biking group BikeExchange-Jayco are celebrating a stage win for his or her British chief Simon Yates on the Giro d’Italia.

Yates, one of many race favourites, received the 9.2km battle in opposition to the clock within the Hungarian capital Budapest on Saturday, his time of 11mins 50sec edging out race chief Mathieu van der Poel by simply three seconds.

But the Dutch rider for Alpecin-Fenix was in a position to maintain on to his pink jersey as race chief following his first stage win.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tom Dumoulin got here third, 5 seconds behind Yates.

Yates, who’s being backed by his Australian-based group so as to add one other Grand Tour success to his Vuelta a Espana triumph in 2018, is now simply 11 seconds behind van der Poel in second place within the basic classification standings.

“For sure, this is my best time trial victory,” reckoned the 29-year-old after his explosive effort over the quick course.

“I’m, of course, very happy – it’s a little bit unexpected. I was never confident to win until Mathieu van der Poel (the last to go) crossed the line.”

Yates’ fifth Giro stage win is the best platform for him because the race goes into the third stage of its Hungarian Grande Partenza on Sunday, a 201-kilometre trek from Kaposvar to Balatonfured which appears to be like tailored for the sprinters.

To that finish, Caleb Ewan, who had suffered a nasty spill whereas going for victory in Friday’s opening stage in Visegrad, was joyful to ease himself again on to his bike once more, albeit along with his leg bandaged.

He was content material to get spherical with out increasing an excessive amount of vitality in the beginning of the three-week marathon, ending one minute and 6 seconds down in 118th place.

“Disappointed with how yesterday ended up. Feeling alright this morning and already looking forward to Sunday’s stage,” Ewan had tweeted earlier than the race, whereas thanking everybody for his or her messages of help.