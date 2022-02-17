Aussie teen breaks 61-year-old US record

Aussie famous person Josh Giddey has someway managed to take his recreation to new heights, registering his third straight triple double.

Aussie famous person Josh Giddey has change into the primary NBA rookie in additional than half a century to register triple doubles in three consecutive video games.

In January, the 19-year-old OKC Thunder guard turned the youngest participant in league historical past to file a triple double and is now additionally the second, third and fourth to take action, having pulled off his third triple-double in a row towards the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday afternoon (AEDT).

Giddey managed 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 17 factors to change into the one first-year participant since Oscar Robertson within the 1960-61 season to file triple-doubles in three consecutive video games. Robertson and Giddey are the one two gamers ever to perform the feat, and Giddey is the primary to do it as a teen.

His efforts impressed a late surge from the Thunder, however the NBA’s youngest facet in the end got here up brief, 114-106.

“He’s a good player,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault mentioned at full-time.

“I thought he played a really good floor game tonight. The triple-double stuff is just a byproduct of how he’s playing.”

Giddey entered the ultimate quarter towards the Spurs in excessive single figures for rebounds, assists and factors.

Just as each offences seemed to be cooling off, the 19-year-old Aussie set to work. He made a daring underarm inbound move to Theo Maledon, who landed a lay-up and handed Giddey his tenth help.

With the sport on the road, Giddey put his foot on the accelerator and registered slightly below half of his factors within the remaining interval.

His efforts impressed NBA legend and Thunder commentator Michael Cage.

“That’s a bad man on the drive to the basket like that!” he mentioned.

“He is learning to play with contact. He doesn’t look at the officials at all. He’s just like, ‘I’m going to go with what I know I can control’.”

With simply greater than three minutes on the sport clock, Giddey pulled down his tenth rebound to seal his fourth profession triple-double.

Commentators mentioned the younger Aussie had proven it wasn’t simply Americans who may change the sport within the NBA.

“He’s born outside the country, in Australia, so it’s a different type of basketball? No it’s not. The basketball is still the same,” Cage mentioned.

“I’ll tell you one thing, skill travels. Even from Australia, that’s a long way to the States but he’s got some skill,” added Thunder play-by-play announcer Chris Fisher.

Giddey has been named the Rookie of the Month for the Western Conference for every of the previous three months and, with at the least three triple doubles to his title in February, it appears unattainable he’ll miss out this time round.

The younger Aussie will take a look at his wares towards essentially the most thrilling younger gamers within the league when he takes half within the Rising Stars mini-tournament and the Skills Challenge at All Stars Weekend from Saturday morning (AEDT).

Elsewhere on Thursday (AEDT), Patty Mills and the Brooklyn Nets received their second straight recreation, coming again within the remaining quarter to ice native rivals the New York Knicks, 111-106.

Mills completed the sport with lukewarm figures; he managed solely eight factors, two assists and two rebounds from his 38 minutes on the ground.

Regardless, issues are actually wanting up for the Nets, who’ve put a dismal 11-game skid behind them and not too long ago acquired Mills’ countryman and former high draft decide Ben Simmons.

The former 76er was traded to the Nets in alternate for James Harden and is aiming to play his first recreation on March 10, when Brooklyn meets his outdated facet.