Aussie teen Josh Giddey is simply ridiculous

Aussie star Josh Giddey is now breaking information for enjoyable after he went berserk for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Josh Giddey has grow to be simply the second teenager in NBA historical past to attain a number of triple-doubles.

The 19-year-old Aussie completed the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 101-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls with 11 factors, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to his title.

Before Sunday afternoon (AEDT), solely Slovenian large man Luka Doncic had scored multiple triple-double earlier than his twentieth birthday and Giddey has now grow to be the youngest to take action.

Earlier this yr, Giddey grew to become the youngest participant in NBA historical past to file a triple double, knocking Illawarra Hawks-turned-Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball off his perch.

It was additionally Giddey’s first triple double below Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who was within the league’s Covid-19 protocols when he recorded his first.

“I thought he was really good tonight,” Dagneault mentioned of his Aussie famous person after the buzzer.

“I was impressed with his poise.

“I thought he had a pretty contagious style for us tonight.”

Giddey additionally grew to become the one Thunder rookie in historical past to attain multiple triple double.

With his newest efficiency, the younger Aussie confirmed precisely why he was hand-picked to participate in All Stars Weekend later this month.

Giddey and fellow Aussie Dyson Daniels will be a part of elite NBA rookies and sophomores, and G League Ignite gamers for a mini-tournament in Cleveland subsequent weekend.

Since being chosen with decide six of final yr’s draft, Giddey has been named Western Conference Rookie Of The Month 3 times already and has shortly grow to be a fan favorite.

He’ll subsequent run out for the Thunder in opposition to the New York Knicks on Tuesday morning (AEDT).

Elsewhere on Sunday, Patty Mills’ Brooklyn Nets slumped to their eleventh straight loss, taking place to Miami Heat 115-111.

Aussie large man Jock Landale had a win taking part in for Mills’ outdated facet, the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated New Orleans 124-114.

Originally printed as Aussie teen Josh Giddey is simply ridiculous