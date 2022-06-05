Aussie Thompson wins Surbiton Trophy

Jordan Thompson started the previous fortnight by taking a hammering on Paris clay by Rafael Nadal – however the Australian has ended it by lifting his first tennis title for three-and-a-half years on the lawns of London.

On the Sunday when Nadal picked up the Coupe des Mousquetaires on the French Open for the 14th time, Thompson, the primary sufferer within the Spaniard’s triumphant Roland Garros run, was to be discovered hoisting silverware of his personal on the Surbiton Trophy in London.

But there was to be no Australian double on the first of the pre-Wimbledon grass-court occasions as Arina Rodionova was crushed within the girls’s remaining.

Looking a lot happier on the ‘inexperienced stuff’ which fits his attacking instincts, Sydneysider Thompson defeated American Denis Kudla 7-5 6-3 to take the Challenger title.

Though it is nominally a second-tier occasion, it is a event which introduced Andy Murray out to play this week and has now offered a much-needed enhance for the 28-year-old Thompson, who’s not had the most effective of seasons.

Indeed, he lower a very dejected determine, hanging helplessly over the web when being pulverised within the first spherical at Roland Garros by Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Definitely, the clay court swing was a bit rough for me so I was really keen to get started on the green stuff, and it couldn’t have started any better,” mentioned world No.82 Thompson, after profitable his first event since one other Challenger in Canberra in 2018.

Playing in his first championship match since his solely tour-level remaining – a grass-court remaining defeat in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands in 2019 – Thompson was dominant in opposition to Kudla, who’d crushed Murray within the semi-finals 24 hours earlier.

On a humid afternoon within the London suburbs, Jordan, who’d earned the most effective win of his profession by knocking out champion Murray on the grass at Queen’s Club 5 years in the past, once more confirmed his consolation on the floor in opposition to world No.81 Kudla.

The American wasn’t enjoying on the stage he’d confirmed in opposition to Murray however was by no means allowed to as soon as Thompson recovered from a gradual begin and started to dictate behind his serve, whereas breaking Kudla’s supply 4 occasions.

“It’s awesome,” mentioned Thompson after his one hour 35 minute victory. “It’s been a good week and a high-quality match today.”

Kudla reckoned Thompson had performed a “hell of a match” and prompt the Australian “deserves to now buy me a beer.”

‘Tommo’ promised he would do exactly that earlier than going off to Nottingham for his subsequent pre-Wimbledon outing.

Earlier, Melbourne’s 32-year-old Rodionova, who’d hoped to carry her first singles crown since an ITF occasion in Portugal in 2018, discovered Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck a category above of their remaining, taking place 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

In a remaining that had a delayed begin due to rain, Russian-born Rodionova, the world No.188, raced right into a 3-0 lead however as soon as the Belgian discovered her vary, there by no means appeared any doubt she would repeat their final remaining assembly in Nottingham final 12 months.

Elsewhere, one other Aussie Chris O’Connell, who’s mentioned he isn’t determined about competing at Wimbledon as a result of no rating factors could be on supply, eased his means into the principle draw on the Stuttgart ATP occasion by profitable his remaining qualifier in opposition to German Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-4.