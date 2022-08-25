Aussie Vine stuns with maiden Vuelta win

Australian Jay Vine has earned a sensational maiden win on the Vuelta a Espana, using away from among the world’s finest on the sixth stage to take his very first victory as an expert.

In wretched circumstances, with virtually no visibility and because the rain drove down on a brutal last ascent to San Miguel de Aguayo on Thursday, the 26-year-old from Townsville battled residence to earn his very unlikely win win by 15 seconds.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider’s late assault proved decisive as he caught Ukraine’s Mark Padun inside 6.5km of the primary class summit end to go after which roared by means of the mist to say victory.

There’ll be no video proof of the Queenslander’s landmark win, although, as circumstances have been so dangerous on the end that there have been no TV pictures of him crossing the road, apparently with a giant smile on his face.

Belgium’s good younger star Remco Evenepoel gave chase to come back residence second, whereas seizing the general chief’s purple jersey.

Meanwhile, race favorite and defending champion Primoz Roglic had a foul day, dropping time on the ultimate ascent.

The 22-year-old Evenepoel now leads the standings by 21 seconds from Frenchman Rudy Molard, whose hopes of conserving within the purple jersey have been hampered by a mechanical.

Roglic struggled on the latter levels, ending in a bunch of fellow GC contenders, which additionally featured Australians Jai Hindley and Ben O’Connor, one minute and 37 seconds again.