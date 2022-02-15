Aussie with one last chance to ice Olympic history

Tess Coady has the possibility to do what no Australian has executed earlier than – with one shot left within the ladies’s Big Air remaining.

1.14pm – COADY WITH ONE LAST LAUNCH AT MEDAL GLORY

Coady crashed out in her second run, failing to get sufficient elevation off the bounce to carry out her trick – ensuing within the Melbourne star botching her touchdown.

She scored 29.75, which will probably be a throwaway, however may have a 3rd probability so as to add to her spectacular first run and put her in place to sneak into the medals.

Of extra concern has been the large tips pulled off by her rivals, who posted massive scores to ship the Australian again within the rankings.

On the mixed scores, Coady has slipped to seventh, however her first-run 85.00 nonetheless leaves her with the sixth-best single-run rating and a few wiggle room to battle again with an enormous remaining run.

New Zealand’s Sadowski Synnott has a mixed 177.00 to stay in gold medal place.

12.53pm – COADY’S DREAM START TO BIG AIR FINAL

After the primary spherical of the Big Air remaining, Australian Tess Coady is in pole place to create Australian Winter Olympics historical past.

The teenager landed, who certified for the finals in eighth place, completed the primary spherical with the third-best rating of the 12 opponents, posting a powerful 85.00.

She was bettered by Austria’s Anna Gasser’s 90.00 earlier than New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnott blitzed the sphere with a surprising 93.25.

Through three runs, opponents may have their finest two scores mixed to find out who goes residence with the medals.

11.45am – AUSSIE EDGES TOWARDS WINTER OLYMPIC HISTORY

This is Tess Coady’s probability to create Australian Winter Olympic historical past.

No Aussie has ever gained two medals at a Winter Games however within the subsequent few hours Coady may put herself up on that pedestal – Australia’s first multi medal winner – above names like Stephen Bradbury, Torah Bright, Alissa Camplin and Jakara Anthony who’ve their very own historical past as gold medallists.

The Victorian snowboarder is thru to the Big Air remaining, with the primary of her three runs beginning at 12.30pm AEDT, because the eighth ranked competitor however on this no guts no glory sport – and he or she may pull one other spectacular efficiency out of her hat simply as she did final Sunday when she took bronze within the slopestyle.

Coady was ranked in the identical eighth place for the slopestyle remaining – so can historical past repeat itself?

She performed it secure in qualifying. Now there’s no strain, no expectation, simply alternative to stun the world but once more.

OLYMPIAN COLLAPSES IN HORRIFYING SCENES

A Norwegian Olympic athlete collapsed from exhaustion seconds after a Eurosport commentator had inaccurately declared her the bronze medallist within the 10km biathlon, a sport that mixes cross-country snowboarding and rifle taking pictures.

Just as she turned on observe to medal, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold fell to her exhaustion. At first, she remained stationary, being handed by different athletes. Eventually, Tandrevold managed to start snowboarding once more, and was on observe to be in 14th place simply as she had her terrifying tumble proper on the end line.

When the 25-year-old hit the bottom, her fellow athletes rushed to her assist. She was handled by medics on the snow earlier than they carted her away.

Norway staff physician Lars Kolsrud informed the press that Tandrevold was upset about what had occurred, and it was attributable to exhaustion.

“She went empty on top of the hill and hardly got to the finishing line. When she got there, she was very sad and sorry, because she lost this medal and she was all empty for power,” Kolsrud mentioned. “She was not unconscious but she was very, very exhausted. She said nothing except: ‘I’ve spoiled everything.’”

Following her collapse, Tandrevold informed the press on Monday that she can be returning to Norway and that she was dominated unfit to compete.

“I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race, but since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful and we need to check it out further,” she mentioned, per the Associated Press. “I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway.”

This article was from the New York Post

US FUME AS OLYMPICS ‘HIJACKED’ BY DOPING SCANDAL

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) accused Russia of “hijacking” the Beijing Olympics on Monday following the choice to permit teenage skater Kamila Valieva to proceed to compete regardless of a optimistic medicine case.

In a press release following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling which permits Valieva to participate in particular person occasions in Beijing, USADA expressed sympathy for the athlete on the centre of the controversy.

Chief govt Travis Tygart mentioned “only time will tell” if Valieva ought to have been allowed to compete in Beijing after testing optimistic for the endurance-boosting angina remedy trimetazidine.

But Tygart mentioned if Valieva was later disqualified, the CAS ruling will “once again permit the Russians to taint the Olympic Games.”

“Either way, for the sixth consecutive Olympic Games, Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public,” Tygart mentioned.

“If Russia would have properly processed this sample which they collected weeks prior to the Olympic Games, we would know for certain whether the women’s individual event starting tomorrow will be a real competition and whether she should have been allowed to skate in the Figure Skating Team Event.”

The Valieva case has hinged on the delay between her pattern — offered at a contest in Russia on December 25 — and its evaluation, which was solely carried out six weeks later.

Normally drug exams involving athletes getting ready to compete in main championships can be expedited by the nationwide anti-doping authority of the nation concerned.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency mentioned the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) made no request to speed up testing of Valieva’s pattern.

“If Russia had followed the rules, we would know for certain the outcome of the Figure Skating Team Event and those athletes who gave it their all could have their podium moment during these Games as they rightfully deserve,” Tygart added.

Meanwhile, US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson slammed the choice to permit Valieva to proceed to compete, contrasting the case together with her personal doping suspension from the Tokyo Games final yr.

Richardson was barred from competing on the Olympics after testing optimistic for marijuana in the course of the US observe and discipline trials in Eugene, the place she gained the 100 metres.

The 21-year-old Texan was subsequently suspended for 30 days, making her ineligible to take part in Japan the place she had been tipped as a medal contender.

And the CAS ruling on Valieva did not impress Richardson.

Responding on Twitter to a column in USA Today which described the Valieva resolution as a “slap in the face” for clear athletes, Richardson wrote: “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?

“My mother died and I can’t run and was also favoured to place top 3. “The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.” Richardson admitted utilizing marijuana after her optimistic check final yr, saying she took the drug after studying of her mom’s demise.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency enforced her suspension whereas acknowledging her case was “heartbreaking on many levels.” Richardson on Monday additionally famous that marijuana was “definitely not a performance enhancer!!!”.

She additionally took goal at the truth that Valieva’s pattern was offered in December however not examined till February.

“Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people,” Richardson wrote.

Originally revealed as Winter Olympics 2022 live schedule, day 14: Tess Coady eyes history in Big Air final