Aussies abroad: Cummins, Warner, Stoinis among the runs in the IPL, Bird Cook-ed again
In Jackson Bird‘s final Test match for Australia in 2017 he needed to bowl 30 overs on a dull MCG pitch as Alastair Cook piled up 244 not out throughout 10 hours of batting. Bird confronted Cook for the primary time in 5 years as Kent took on Essex on a freeway at Chelmsford within the opening spherical of the county championship and Cook piled up his seventieth first-class century batting for 2 minutes shy of six hours. Bird received his revenge, dismissing Cook for 100. He took 3 for 85 from 28 overs as Essex piled up 514 earlier than Kent replied with 581 in a tame draw. Bird additionally cashed in with the bat smacking 53 not out off 46 balls to register his fourth first-class half-century.