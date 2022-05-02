Cricket
Aussies abroad: Labuschagne, Renshaw and Harris make their mark
It wasn’t a terrific week for the Australians on the IPL with only a few excellent performances. Mitchell Marsh produced his finest rating of the match to-date after an interrupted begin resulting from harm and Covid-19. He appeared in excellent contact as he smashed 37 off 20 balls on Sunday for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants. He feasted on Jason Holder and Dushmantha Chameera with three cracking sixes however fell to the spin of Krishnappa Gowtham as Capitals fell brief within the chase. David Warner missed out making simply 3 whereas Marcus Stoinis made 17 not out of 16 deliveries in a removed from fluent show. He struck a boundary first ball and a six off his penultimate supply however scored simply seven runs off the bat from the opposite 14 balls he confronted and was dropped at deep midwicket. Stoinis managed simply 1 off 4 balls in his earlier outing in opposition to Punjab Kings.