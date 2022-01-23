Aussies alarmed over China’s rise

New polling has revealed what Australians actually take into consideration China – and likewise our shocking concern about one in all our closest allies.

Australians have expressed grave considerations about China, with 70 per cent saying we needs to be extra cautious in our dealings with the Asian superpower.

The sentiment was captured in a YouGov survey of 2297 Australians, performed completely for NewsCorp, with the priority about China slicing throughout all age teams, and all states.

Just 8 per cent of respondents stated the present relationship with Beijing was “about right”, whereas 12 per cent stated we should always have nearer ties, and 10 per cent stated they didn’t know. Seventy per cent stated we should always “be more cautious” – one of many strongest unified responses to any of the 38 questions requested within the survey.

Professor Clive Hamilton, an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), stated the survey outcomes have been predictable, “as there has been a collapse in public sympathy towards China since Beijing’s aggression against Australia”.

“We need to accept that Beijing will continue with its diplomatic deep freeze and trade punishment for the foreseeable future,” he stated. “We’ve adapted to that and the forecasts of disaster have not materialised. We are better off for being less dependent on, and less afraid of, China.”

Prof Hamilton stated he was within the 12 per cent of Australians who needed nearer ties with China.

“Who are these people? I’m guessing a mixture of craven business people, pro-CCP Chinese-Australians, and elements of the ‘anti-imperialist’ left,” he stated.

Professor James Laurenceson, Director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at

Sydney’s UTS, stated the warning was not shocking, “given we are entering the sixth straight year of heightened political tensions between Canberra and Beijing”.

“Beijing hasn’t helped its cause by disrupting selected Australian exports and taking other actions like detaining Australian citizens on murky allegations,” Prof Laurenceson stated.

“At the same time, we shouldn’t miss that China’s support for the Australian economy at an aggregate level has never been higher than it is right now.”

A report by Oxford Economics in late 2021 confirmed the worth of Australian exports to China had jumped 24 per cent within the house of a yr, pushed largely by hovering costs for iron ore.

The YouGov survey additionally revealed a big stage of concern Australians have in the direction of the USA. While simply 13 per cent of respondents stated we needs to be extra cautious in our dealings with the United Kingdom and 19 per cent stated we needs to be extra cautious with the European Union, that proportion jumped as much as 34 per cent when these surveyed have been requested in regards to the United States.

Bruce Wolpe, Senior Fellow on the United States Studies Centre, stated the survey outcomes confirmed a “bedrock” stage of assist (30 per cent of respondents stated the present relationship between Canberra and Washington was about proper, and 28 per cent stated ties needs to be nearer), nevertheless it was clear Australians had grown more and more involved in regards to the US.

“Australians are worried about the staying power of the United States, given the past five years – four years of Trump and one year of Biden, in which Biden is trying to repair those (international) relationships,” he stated. “Australians are also looking at the fraying of American democracy, the stresses it is under, and what that means for America’s future.”

Many of the anxieties may very well be traced again to former US President Donald Trump, Mr Wolpe stated.

“Trump was not popular in Australia, and I think Australians are very concerned about Trump returning,” he stated.

But Australians had a excessive stage of consciousness a couple of vary of points within the US, Mt Wolpe stated.

“The daily drumbeat of news is domestically violence, terrorism, the recent synagogue attack [in Texas], immigration issues, mass shootings … people just see tumult in the United States. The news coverage helps drive Australians to look at the US and be worried, and I think that’s what this [YouGov] figure reflects.”

Originally printed as Aussies alarmed over China’s rise