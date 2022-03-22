Aussies bar Kerr’s path to Wembley return

Three of Sam Kerr’s Matildas teammates bar her path again to Wembley Stadium to defend the Women’s FA Cup her objectives received in December.

The Australian captain’s brace helped Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 within the COVID-delayed 2021 remaining three months in the past, and Monday’s semi-final draw has thrown up a repeat of that conflict.

The Gunners fielded Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord at Wembley, with a 3rd Matilda, Lydia Williams, on the bench. Their Arsenal crew can have dwelling benefit within the semi-final.

Both groups have designs on the Double. Arsenal at present lead Chelsea within the Women’s Super League by two factors however Kerr’s crew have a sport in hand.

Matildas additionally sq. up within the different semi-final, through which West Ham United host Manchester City.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers dwelling delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

The Hammers have Tameka Yallop and Mackenzie Arnold of their ranks whereas City characteristic Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy.

The tie is a repeat of the 2019 remaining, received 3-0 by City.

The semi-finals are on April 17 with the ultimate on 15 May.