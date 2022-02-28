Aussies feeling safe on arrival in Pakistan

Australia has arrived in Islamabad for its first tour of Pakistan since 1998 and shall be topic to strict safety protocols throughout its keep.

Serious security issues have stored Australia from touring Pakistan since 1998 however Islamabad-born Usman Khawaja says the aspect’s time within the nation has to date felt no totally different to another subcontinental tour.

Pakistan has been pressured to host worldwide matches within the United Arab Emirates in recent times after a 2009 assault on the touring Sri Lanka nationwide cricket group in Lahore made rival nations reluctant to tour.

After New Zealand and England every cancelled excursions to Pakistan final 12 months over fears of falling sufferer to related assaults, Australia introduced it could tour Pakistan for a multi-format sequence, which begins on March 4.

The Aussies touched down in Islamabad on Sunday (AEDT) and had been instantly intercepted by strict safety element.

Senior members of the enjoying group have beforehand stated earlier than arrival Cricket Australia had assured them the tour would go forward with the tightest of safety protocols in place.

But on first impression, Khawaja stated the Aussies had been settling in as regular and the tour felt no totally different from others to neighbouring international locations.

“It’s not too dissimilar to the other subcontinental tours we’ve toured,” Khawaja stated from the group’s Islamabad lodge.

“Even when we went to India or Bangladesh, we weren’t really allowed outside of the hotel room much anyway, other than training and playing games.

“It’s pretty similar, I think.

“Obviously there’s a lot of security around us but they hide pretty well in plain sight.

“They’re doing a pretty good job at being around but not being seen.”

Khawaja made his return to the Test aspect through the Ashes after nearly two-and-a-half years within the wilderness.

He insisted earlier than the Ashes he had no qualms if he by no means performed Test cricket once more, however now that he’s again within the fray, the veteran batter admitted it was a “special” alternative to be pulling on the whites within the nation of his delivery.

“The fact that I’m playing in Pakistan is special,” he stated.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I grew up just down the road (from the team hotel).

“I think the guys, Patty (captain Pat Cummins) and the rest of the team understand the significance of coming back to Pakistan after such a long time.

“Things have worked out really well, but it’s hard to become too reminiscent at the time because you’ve still got to prepare to play a game of cricket and stay in the present.”

Stand-in coach Andrew McDonald hinted final week Khawaja was “a fair chance” to retain his spot opening the batting, and on Monday (AEDT) Khawaja stated if he was to play, it could be on the prime of the order.

“If I play I assume (I will open the batting),” he stated.

“I haven’t heard anything different.”