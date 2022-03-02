Aussies not worried about ‘kick in the backside’

New Zealand belted Australia simply days earlier than the Women’s ODI World Cup, however the Aussie coach hasn’t misplaced any sleep over the observe match.

Aussie girls’s coach Matthew Mott admits New Zealand gave Australia a “kick in the backside” in Tuesday’s observe match however has rejected suggestion the hefty defeat will derail Australia’s World Cup hopes.

Mott additionally downplayed the omission of celebrity all-rounder Ellyse Perry from the aspect that misplaced to the Kiwis, explaining Australia was taking a “conservative” strategy with its tempo bowlers on the World Cup.

The host nation belted the Aussies to the tune of 9 wickets on Tuesday, with Perth Scorchers celebrity Sophie Devine swashbuckling her strategy to an unbeaten 161 runs.

Australia is the top-ranked WODI aspect on this planet and favorite to win the World Cup, and whereas Mott mentioned there have been loads of classes to take from the loss, he insisted his troops wouldn’t be dropping sleep over it forward of their first official match on March 5.

“At each World Cup each team’s tactics evolve, and we’re fully prepared for a very high-scoring tournament, particularly at the front end when the wickets are at their freshest,” he mentioned.

“That (practice match) was a really good test for us. It’s something that we’ll bank.

“Whether we won or lost doesn’t count for a lot in the big scheme of things.

“Obviously, as a bowling group, we learnt some great lessons and it does show how dangerous some teams can be.

“We didn’t really show our hand in terms of match-ups and some of the things that we’ll have planned when we play New Zealand next time.

“Obviously, we hate losing, no one likes losing, but if you’re going to lose, that’s the match to lose and learn some lessons before we start the ones that count.”

Mott additionally lifted the lid on his resolution to omit Perry from the XI that misplaced to New Zealand, explaining she had skilled foot soreness after the primary observe match in opposition to the West Indies.

“We have been very conservative with her, as we have been with Darcie (Brown) as well. They’re key bowlers for us,” Mott mentioned.

“It’s about not sustaining injuries to our bowlers, it’s a dangerous period, and the batters got time in the middle, but we know it counts for nothing when we take on England on March 5.”

Australia went undefeated by means of the ODI leg of the current multi-format Ashes, however Mott anticipated the English could be hungry for revenge on the World Cup.

“What England have shown over a long period of time is that they love tournament play, they turn up at the right times and that’s why they’re the world champions at the moment,” he mentioned.

“I would take it with a grain of salt, that Ashes series, in terms of tournament play, and we’ll have to be at our best to get over them.

“Yesterday was probably the perfect tonic for us – if anyone was feeling like we’re going pretty well, it was a little kick in the backside at the right time to just (remind us) that any team in this tournament on their day have got players that can stand up and hurt you.”