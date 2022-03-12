Aussie’s ‘nuts’ family dinner with Kylie Jenner

Aussie singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson has informed of the second he met Kanye West whereas relationship Kylie Jenner as a young person.

There will not be many individuals who can declare their first girlfriend grew as much as develop into one of the vital well-known girls on the planet.

But Australian singer and swimmer Cody Simpson can.

After transferring to the United States in 2010 to pursue a singing profession, Simpson dated Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old revealed on Friday what it was prefer to date the superstar at simply 15 years outdated – in significantly attending a Kardashian-Jenner household dinner and assembly Kanye West.

“When I first moved to the States my very first girlfriend was Kylie and at the time he (Kanye) was with Kim (Kardashian), so I ended up going to a dinner in New York and sitting next to him,” Simpson informed Fitzy and Wippa on Nova.

“I was like you know 15 at the time and I’m sitting next to Kanye at this dinner. He was actually really nice. You know how he can be quite intimidating when he’s not smiling and then he’ll smile real quick?

“He was doing that and then he had all these grills in and was telling me how he got his grills and how I should get some grills.”

Wippa questioned what the remainder of the dialog was like and Simpson mentioned the dinner felt unexpectedly “normal”.

“He was friendly as and I was quite surprised at how sort of normal it all was,” he mentioned. “But yeah, as a young kid then, that was nuts.”

It is believed Kanye West and Kim Kardashian began relationship in 2012 and had been married in 2014. The couple had been declared legally single final week after Kardashian filed for divorce final 12 months.

For Simpson, Jenner was the primary of fairly just a few well-known girls he would go on so far, together with supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Miley Cyrus.

Simpson rose to fame after he launched his debut single iYiYi in 2010, which featured American rapper Flo Rida.

In 2012, he joined Justin Bieber’s Believe tour as a assist act.

Flash ahead to at present and Simpson is knowledgeable swimmer aiming to compete on the Commonwealth Games.

He shocked the world to qualify for the finals of the 100m butterfly occasion on the Australian Olympic Swimming Trials in Adelaide final 12 months however failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.