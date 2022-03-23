Aussies on top but Perry a World Cup worry

Australia are passing each check on the street to regaining the World Cup, persevering with their dominance in New Zealand with a five-wicket win over South Africa to remain unbeaten.

The win over the Proteas was Australia’s sixth in succession, and they’ll end their group stage marketing campaign in opposition to Bangladesh on Friday.

In their six wins, Meg Lanning’s facet have received in all method of how.

They’ve received setting they usually’ve received chasing.

They’ve received the toss and accomplished it on their phrases, they’ve misplaced it and responded to the problem.

They’ve discovered match-winners amongst their tempo assault and spinners, and every of the highest 5 bats have posted a half-century.

At this level, it is likely to be a greater query to ask what is going on to cease Australia, somewhat than whether or not they can do it.

“It certainly hasn’t been easy,” Meg Lanning insisted, contemporary from 97 in opposition to India and 135 not out in opposition to South Africa.

“Teams come hard at us, they get up when they play against us and we’re ready for that, to absorb a bit of pressure and then push back when we need to.

“It’s been a really difficult event up to now and we’re anticipating that to occur into the semi-finals as properly.”

Injuries and unavailability might be one cloud over Australia regaining the World Cup, ceded to England five years ago.

COVID-19 remains a spectre, with New Zealand continuing to record around 20,000 new cases a day during its worst outbreak of the pandemic.

And doubts now surround Ellyse Perry, who complained of back soreness and left the field after bowling three overs against South Africa.

Perry was not required to bat, and will be put in cotton wool with bigger matches looming.

“We’ll handle her over the following few days,” Lanning mentioned.

“Whether she’s out there for the following sport I’m not too positive however we have to have her for that semi-final and hopefully last.

“For her to go off, obviously there’s something there as she’s a pretty tough character. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

There are questions too over Darcie Brown’s sturdiness given she was once more rested for the South Africa match.

The South Australian teenager has taken three-wicket hauls in her two newest outings however was spared the hitout in opposition to the Proteas.

“We look at every game as to whether she’s physically in a position to play 100 per cent,” Lanning mentioned.

“Today was about managing her and hoping she’s available for us every game back end of the tournament.

That leads into the other big question: whether Australia’s attack packs enough punch.

It’s an overly tough criticism given the side’s unblemished record but Australia have only dismissed the other side twice, in routs over West Indies and New Zealand.

Ash Gardner, who has six wickets at an average of 21, admitted taking 44 wickets from the 60 available so far wasn’t good enough.

“We’re all the time striving to take 10 wickets,” she mentioned.

“One of our KPIs is to take 10 wickets … clearly we have not accomplished that in addition to we might have favored.”

Both Garder and Lanning said if they couldn’t take wickets, the next best thing is keeping the run rate low.

“In one-day cricket, dots convey wickets,” Gardner mentioned.

“We have restricted (groups) which has created alternatives and typically we have now have not taken these alternatives.”