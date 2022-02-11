Aussies v GOAT: Olympic history on line in halfpipe final

Aussie medal fancy Scotty James’ second of reality has arrived as he battles American legend Shaun White within the snowboard halfpipe last. LIVE UPDATES

12.50pm: American legend Shaun White, the triple Olympic gold medallist, put down a stable marker together with his first run however solely scored 72.00 factors to be fourth, with three males nonetheless to go. American Taylor Gold is the early chief with an 81.75.

12.45pm: Aussie 16-year-old Valentino Guseli made a stable begin to his last, posting a rating 75.75 to maneuver into second place with the 4 highest seeds nonetheless to go within the opening spherical. The teen is called such a giant aerialist that the tv cameras appeared to overlook half of his run as he launched out of digital camera view.

12.38pm: Japan’s Kaishu Hirano made a surprising begin to the snowboard half-pipe last hovering to six.1m above the halfpipe on his opening trick. on the way in which to a 75.50 rating to set the early tempo. Australia’s teen star Valentino Guseli is but to leap however holds the report of seven.3m air. Kaishu is the youthful brother of gold medal favorite Ayumu who would be the final of the 12 finalists to leap. Commentators are actually questioning if the measuring stick was damaged for Kaishu as his first air was thought-about the very best they’ve seen on the Olympics in Beijing up to now.

12.19pm: Scotty James’ second of reality has virtually arrived.

One of the favourites to win the gold medal within the males’s halfpipe on the Beijing Winter Olympics, the scene is about for him to succeed.

The bitter chilly that left opponents shivering in Beijing has been changed by good blues skies within the Zhangjiakou mountains the place the snowboarding halfpipe last is about to start out.

James is certainly one of simply 12 males by to the ultimate.

Each of the finalists will get three runs down the icy tube with their greatest rating from any of the runs.

With an assortment of tips in his armoury, James is likely one of the favourites to win the gold after qualifying second.

His greatest rival is Japanese sensation Ayumu Hirano however defending champion Shaun White can’t be discounted. Nor can rising Aussie teenage star Valentino Guseli.

This will get complicated, however top-seed Ayumu Hirano isn’t associated to No.3-seed Ruka Hirano — however Kaishua Hirano is the brother of Ayumu.

With the order selected qualifying, James will go second final, simply earlier than Ayumu Hirano.

The three rounds are anticipated to take about an hour to finish.

Scotty’s probability at Olympic glory

Scotty James is among the many favourites to win the gold medal within the halfpipe on the Beijing Winter Olympics at present.

The biggest male snowboarder Australia has produced, James received a bronze 4 years in the past and already has a stockpile of world and X Games titles – however the Olympic gold is the crown jewel lacking from his assortment.

On kind, he’s received an ideal shot at successful as a result of he is ready to carry out a sequence of death-defying tips that the judges love and can reward extremely.

If he nails all of them, it can take a rare efficiency from his rivals to beat him, however he’s up in opposition to a star-studded discipline and the stress is intense as a result of the rewards are life-changing and it’s additionally a harmful sport.

Also within the discipline is Aussie younger Valentino Guseli, who’s billed as snowboarding’s greatest stored secret. Guseli is understood among the many riders as somebody so thrilling he’ll change the game – he’s additionally simply 16.

Looming giant over all is American legend Shaun White.

The three-time Olympic champion — who’s twice the age of a few of his rivals — will retire from competitors after Beijing and is decided to exit with a bang.

Why Winter Olympics second introduced NRL hardman to tears

By Dean Ritchie

He was the hardened prop who received an NRL premiership, performed State of Origin and represented Australia.

Yet on Wednesday evening, huge Michael Weyman was decreased to tears.

The former Dragons, Blues and Kangaroos ahead had simply watched his 16-year-old nephew – Valentino Guseli – qualify for the Olympic last of the lads’s snowboard halfpipe at Beijing.

Guseli, who certified fifth, will struggle out a 12-man last on Friday for an Olympic medal.

A proud Weyman, who helped St George Illawarra win the 2010 NRL grand last, was there when Guseli was born and in addition when the teen first hit the snow.

Guseli’s mom Kristen is sister to Weyman’s spouse Alison. Mick and Alison married every week after Saints’ 2010 grand last win, nuptials a four-year-old Valentino attended.

The close-knit household from NSW’s South Coast have marvelled at Guseli’s path to an Olympic last.

“To be honest, I shed a tear when he qualified for the final,” Weyman stated. “I got quite emotional. He has the world at his feet.

“Valentino and I are really close – I spoke to him straight after he qualified.

“Geez he’s a good kid. He is a bloody cracker. He comes from good stock.

“I’ve told him over the years to keep doing what’s he’s doing and to enjoy it; have a grin from ear-to-ear and never forget where you’ve come from. He is a really good listener and now he’s in an Olympic final.

“When he was first born, I was at the Raiders and was out for the whole year with an ankle injury. We went to the snow for a couple of days because I just wanted something to do.

“There was this kid who first got on his snowboard. I was there for his first go. He took to it like s–t to a blanket. I thought ‘oh my God’ and I have been there ever since.

“We see each at Christmas and all the family events but he’s been overseas for a fair while now. He is one of those kids that chases his dreams and obviously he can’t do that in Australia.”

Asked if an Olympic medal would outdo his premiership ring, Weyman stated: “I guarantee you it will. I was 26 years old when I won that competition and that meant the world to me. But Valentino is still a kid. When I was 16, I was still at school and hadn’t done anything.”

Chinese skater trolls frozen out on social media

Chinese social media website Weibo has deleted greater than 41,000 posts and suspended or completely eliminated 850 accounts after a torrent of messages criticising an athlete perceived to have failed throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Zhu Yi, 19, a Chinese determine skater, was subjected to widespread “cyberbullying” after she fell twice on the ice and ended her efficiency in tears on Monday. Her errors rapidly grew to become a scorching on-line matter with feedback demanding that she get overseas.

Zhu’s detractors took subject along with her US upbringing and her determination to compete for China.

They accused her of becoming a member of the nationwide workforce on the expense of a home-born favorite and instructed corruption was concerned in her choice. They additionally mocked Zhu’s poor language expertise.

Weibo’s content material reviewers eliminated posts deemed vitriolic in opposition to Zhu and deleted unfavourable tags about her.

In a press release, the social media website suggested customers to be extra sympathetic.

“There are always winners and losers in competitive sports, and everyone who has tried is a hero,” the microblogging website stated.

“We call on the public not to attack and insult athletes over their errors.”

State media additionally got here out to defend Zhu and urged the general public to “understand and respect” athletes who didn’t carry out properly. Another social media website, Douyin, stated that it might “severely crack down on cyberbullying and disinformation targeted at athletes”.

Zhu acknowledged that unfavourable on-line feedback had put stress on her.

However, Gu Ailing, one other Chinese athlete who additionally was born and grew up within the US, argued that greater than 90 per cent of the feedback about Zhu had been “positive and uplifting”.

China’s web is likely one of the most censored on the earth however cyberbullying stays an issue as censors focus totally on speech deemed unfriendly to the ruling get together and its authorities, somewhat than mean-spirited remarks directed at people.

This article was first published by The Times

Go huge, then go residence: Aussie phenom plots last shock

By Jacquelin Magnay

Valentino Guseli is billed as snowboarding’s greatest stored secret. He is understood among the many riders as somebody so thrilling he’ll change the game.

Yet “call me Val or Valentino, it doesn’t matter’’ is just 16 years old.

He hails from Dalmeny on the South Coast of NSW where locals often drive past a handmade ramp and jump with big air bags built by Guseli’s grandfather, Guido, in his backyard down the road at Kianga. There was a small set too with the local council, but the temporary structure, as impressive as it is, is nothing like the expensive flash Geoff Henke Training facility water ramp in Brisbane.

On Friday all of that home grown practice will be drawn upon when Guseli is in the finals of the Beijing Olympic half-pipe competition.

The youngster regathered from a glitch in his first run on Wednesday, a sequence he had landed perfectly countless times before, to qualify fifth from the qualifying rounds, for the finals.

Guseli told News Corp Australia that when he soars more than 7m into the air — he beat the world record for amplitude held by the famous American rider Shaun White last year — he feels he is flying.

“You’re just looking down on the half-pipe and as much as it is very dangerous — it’s a very painful place out there you know — you have to be at peace with yourself to be able to go out there,’’ he said.

“One little mistake can be not very much fun.’’

Guseli would know.

Last year he mistimed a trick in Saas-Fee, catching the edge of the half-pipe edge and smashing his forearm.

He was out for more than five weeks and that time being sidelined reinvigorated his love for the sport, triggered when he was an infant and his dad Ricardo and mother Kristen took him to the snow at Perisher and Thredbo.

Dressed in a bright orange one piece, Guseli became known as that flying kid around the slopes, often being the extra and roaring past the snow reports being aired.

But as natural a talent as he is, Guseli is polite and engaging with none of the ego expected of someone already signed to some big snowboarding contracts.

Ricardo has video from when Guseli was little more than a toddler, where he would stack three skateboards on top of each other to balance upon, for clearly riding one was not a sufficient challenge.

“When I was three my dad took me to the snow and I had gear to hop on for the first time and I just loved it, it was really fun and it was a bit of a challenge to get good at it,” he stated.

Guseli says for all of his amplitude within the half-pipe he hasn’t but mastered the triple cork, the terrify new trick the place the riders are unable to securely withdraw if one thing goes flawed.

So his plan is to go huge, very huge.

Australia’s huge medal hope Scotty James and a few of the Japanese riders together with the primary menace Ayuma Hirano have carried out the triple, which is three head over heel spins whereas twisting on the identical time.

But even they’re coy about whether or not they might want to pull it out of the bag to win the gold medal in Friday’s last.

Guseli says he might be content material if he may be the very best flying snowboarder within the last and he might pull out a few completely different tips, though he wished to speak to his coach first earlier than deciding the routine.

He stated: “Hopefully I’ll have a bit extra amplitude and I would up a few of the tips a bit and we are going to see. We will see the place we find yourself.’’

