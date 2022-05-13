Austin hosts Jordan’s King Abdullah at Pentagon for talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II to the Pentagon for bilateral talks Thursday.

Following an honor cordon outdoors the Pentagon the 2 leaders and their delegations met for talks on a variety of points inside.

“Our partnership with Jordan is more important than ever,” Austin stated.

“And that’s because of our long standing friendship, as well as the threats that we face today, including Iran’s support for terrorism, the rise of drug smuggling in the Levant, and the continued threat of violent extremist organizations such as ISIS,” he stated.

Austin additionally introduced up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the latest escalation of violence in East Jerusalem as necessary matters to debate.

King Abdullah pointed to 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine as elements including to the challenges within the Middle East and past.

