Australia allrounder Ash Gardner tests positive for Covid

Gardner compelled to isolate for 10 days and can miss Australia’s first two World Cup matches towards England and Pakistan

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner has examined constructive for Covid and can miss Australia’s opening two World Cup matches towards England and Pakistan.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday morning that Gardner had returned a Covid constructive RAT whereas in Christchurch and her subsequent PCR check was additionally constructive.

Gardner will stay in Christchurch to isolate for 10 days below ICC and New Zealand Government well being guidelines. It means Gardner is unavailable for Australia’s opening World Cup match towards England in Hamilton on Saturday, March 5, and Australia’s second match towards Pakistan at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, March 8.

The remainder of the Australia taking part in group and help employees have all returned unfavourable RATs and can journey to Hamilton on Thursday evening with out Gardner. Australia selector and head of efficiency Shawn Flegler will stay in Christchurch with Gardner.