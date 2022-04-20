Australia and USA revive ‘Duel in the Pool’

Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky took dwelling two freestyle golds every from the Tokyo Olympics

Australia and the United States will take one another on in a ‘Duel within the Pool’ occasion in August, bringing again one of many sport’s most well-known contest after a hiatus of 15 years.

The Sydney gala may characteristic a reprise of the 400m freestyle rivalry between Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky.

Australia’s Titmus shaded their assembly finally summer time’s Tokyo Olympics in one of many races of the Games.

The final Duel within the Pool between the 2 international locations was staged in 2007.

That was the third time that the 2 international locations had gone up towards one another after their rivalry was intensified by the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, the place Australia handed the United States their first defeat within the 4x100m males’s freestyle relay.

The United States received all three of their Duel within the Pool contests with Australia between 2003 and 2007

Australia took 9 golds to the United States’ 11 within the pool in Tokyo, with Ledecky taking revenge with gold when she met Titmus over 800m freestyle later within the week.

The revived model of the occasion will happen over three days from 19 August and have Para-swimmers and an open-water race on Bondi Beach.

“Whether it’s the 4x100m relay in Sydney, or the women’s 400m freestyle from Tokyo, both our past and present are dominated by contests between our two great swimming nations,” Swimming Australia chief govt Eugenie Buckley mentioned.

“Reigniting the Duel in the Pool will enable us to showcase the best athletes in the world through a format that will bring fans closer to the action and engage the viewing audience like never before.”