Australia assured no Solomons power grab

The Solomon Islands prime minister has provided assurances any modifications to the structure to increase his time in workplace could be a one-time transfer, Australia’s Pacific minister says.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has moved to alter the structure to increase his time period in authorities till after the Pacific Games in November 2023.

The island nation’s opposition has branded the transfer an influence seize, saying elections would have the ability to happen alongside preparations for the video games.

Pacific Minister Pat Conroy stated he was assured by Mr Sogavare the passing of the invoice could be a one-off transfer and the election cycle would return to regular following the video games.

“We welcome the assurance from the prime minister and language of the bill that ensures if this is passed, it will be a one-off and its schedule for elections returns to the normal four-year cycle,” Mr Conroy advised ABC radio on Wednesday.

“We believe that having regular election cycles is a key aspect of democratic norms and values which we share across the region.

“Ultimately, it is a query for the democratically elected members of the Solomon Islands parliament and folks of the Solomon Islands and we’re going to respect the interior processes of neighbouring international locations.”

Australia supported the Papua New Guinea government in conducting its recent elections, including through partnerships with local police and defence forces.

Mr Conroy said Canberra was open to discussing further assistance amid unrest in the country ahead of the re-election of James Marape.

The minister’s comments come as Australia continues to leverage its diplomacy in the Pacific to ward off any Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands following strengthening ties between Beijing and Honiara.

Taking assurances by both China and the Solomon Islands of no foreign military bases at face value, acting Prime Minister Richard Marles said Australia would be able to maintain its position as Honiara’s security partner of choice.

“We wish to construct our relationship with Solomon Islands. It’s a basically necessary nation for Australia,” he told AAP.

Mr Marles, who doubles as the defence minister, said any Chinese military presence in the Pacific would drastically change Australia’s national security dynamic.

“We do welcome the feedback which have been made by each China and Solomon Islands in saying there won’t be a navy base,” he stated.

“But we basically imagine that by placing within the effort, by constructing our relationship with Solomon Islands, by interested by the problems of their very own improvement we could be and proceed to be the pure associate of alternative.”