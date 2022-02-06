Australia Calls For “Immediate Release” Of Economist Detained In Myanmar

Australia’s international minister referred to as for “immediate release” of economist Sean Turnell.

Australia’s international minister referred to as Sunday for the “immediate release” of economist Sean Turnell, who has been detained by Myanmar’s army junta for the previous 12 months.

Turnell, an Australian economics professor, was working as an advisor to civilian chief Aung San Suu Kyi when he was arrested final February, simply days after a army coup.

He has been charged with violating Myanmar’s official secrets and techniques regulation and faces a most penalty of 14 years in jail if discovered responsible.

“Professor Turnell’s detention is unjust, and we reject the allegations against him,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne stated in an announcement.

“We once again call for Professor Turnell’s immediate release.”

The coup triggered mass protests and a bloody army crackdown, with greater than 1,500 civilians killed and almost 12,000 arrested as of February 4, based on an area monitoring group.

Human rights teams have raised considerations about Turnell’s prosecution, significantly after the Australian embassy was denied entry to his courtroom listening to in September.

“Consistent with basic standards of justice and transparency, we expect that Professor Turnell should have unimpeded access to his lawyers, and that Australian officials be able to observe his court proceedings,” Payne stated.

Turnell was in the midst of a cellphone interview with the BBC when he was detained after the coup.

“I’ve just been detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something, I don’t know what that would be, could be anything at all of course,” Turnell instructed the broadcaster on the time.

“Everyone’s been very polite and all that, but obviously I’m not free to move or anything like that.”

Last month, a coalition of NGOs, together with Human Rights Watch and the Refugee Council of Australia, referred to as on the Australian authorities to impose focused sanctions on Myanmar’s army leaders.

