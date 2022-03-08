Australia Captain Pat Cummins Reacts To Criticism Of Rawalpindi Pitch After Dull Draw Against Pakistan | Cricket News

Australian skipper Pat Cummins stated he would go away it to followers and commentators to judge a lifeless wicket that noticed his crew’s first Test in Pakistan in practically 1 / 4 of a century finish in a tame attract Rawalpindi on Tuesday. “I think the players always want a fair battle between bat and ball, and that’s when I think Test cricket is at its best and most rewarding,” the diplomatic Cummins stated when requested a couple of pitch that yielded 1,187 runs for simply 14 wickets over 5 days.

“It’s for fans and you guys (media) to kind of watch it from the outside and kind of judge the spectacle.”

Pakistan have been 252 with out loss of their second innings when the match ended and not using a consequence. Australia scored 459 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings rating of 476-4 declared.

“Turning up to a pitch — probably not a traditional pitch — you get here in Rawalpindi and coming away with a draw, it’s not a bad result,” Cummins stated afterwards.

It was Australia’s first Test on Pakistan soil since 1998, having declined to go to beforehand on safety grounds.

With a draw assured, the Pakistan openers took the chance for batting follow forward of the second Test in Karachi beginning Saturday.

The remaining day was dominated by Pakistan’s openers, with Imam-ul-Haq cracking his second century of the match and Abdullah Shafique scoring a maiden hundred.

Haq made an unbeaten 111 following up his first-innings 157, whereas Shafique completed on 136.

In doing so, they grew to become the primary Pakistan pair to placed on a century opening stand in each innings of a Test towards Australia, after teaming up for 105 on Friday.

Shafique was the primary to succeed in his century, pushing seamer Cameron Green for a single to succeed in the mark in 209 minutes. In all, he hit 15 boundaries and a six.

Record stand

Haq, who was taking part in his first Test since December 2019, pushed part-timer Travis Head for 2 to finish his century in 276 minutes.

Their stand is Pakistan’s highest for the primary wicket towards Australia in all Tests, bettering the 249 set by Khalid Ibadulla and Abdul Kadir in Karachi in 1964.

So dominating have been the 2 openers that it grew to become solely the primary occasion in 51 years when Australia conceded 100-plus opening stands in each innings of a Test.

Geoff Boycott and John Edrich of England have been the final pair to attain the feat towards Australia, in Adelaide in 1971.

The famed Australian tempo trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — with 674 Test wickets between them earlier than this match — obtained only one extra on the flat, lifeless floor.

Shafique stated he was delighted to attain 100.

“This century will give me confidence and step up my career,” he added.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali bowled a nagging line and size to mop up the Australian tail and completed with career-best figures of 6-107 in 38.1 overs — his third five-wicket haul in eight Tests.

His effort enabled Pakistan to get the final three wickets with the addition of simply 10 runs after Australia resumed on 449-7.

Promoted

Nauman — whose earlier better of 5-35 got here on his debut towards South Africa in Karachi final 12 months — dismissed Australian skipper Pat Cummins for eight and Nathan Lyon for 3 in fast succession.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Starc to complete with figures of 2-88 in 30 overs.